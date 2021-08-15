 Skip to main content
All-Metro baseball team full of future collegiate players
2021 ALL-METRO BASEBALL

Some of the top baseball players in the state resided in the Cedar Valley this summer and the 17-man all-metro baseball team highlights those individuals.

Cedar Falls, who fell one game short of a return-trip to the state tournament, leads the way with six honorees.

Tiger lead-off hitter Ben Phillips, a junior, scored 46 runs while producing a .522 OBP. Connor Woods, headed to Iowa to play next spring, hit six home runs and led the team with 33 RBIs.

Zach Neese and Brayden Smith were a strong 1-2 punch for the Tigers on the mound. Neese struck out 56 in 49 innings while winning five games. Smith logged 59 2/3 innings and won six games.

Junior shortstop Caleb Raisty and senior catcher Gage Flanscha both had OBP’s better than .440.

Leading the Columbus five-man contingent is junior Carter Gallagher. Gallagher batted .529 with a .624 on-base percentage while hammering 26 extra base hits, including 20 doubles. He drove in 49 runs.

Alex Feldmann scored a team-best 39 runs while batting .475.

Nick Merrifield went 7-3 on the mound as a freshman. Josh Merrifield was 4-4 pitching while throwing a team-high 55 2/3 innings. Patrick Steele batted better than .300.

East sophomore Justin Thomas led the Trojans in innings pitched and drove in a team-best 17 runs.

Senior Caleb Spooner contributed both at the plate (.277 batting average) and on the mound.

West’s Mitch Fordyce led the Wahawks with a .453 batting average while he socked seven home runs and drove in 37. Colby Adams scored 33 times while batting .400 from his lead-off spot.

Sam Moore also carried a heavy bat for West with a .362 average and 26 RBIs. Carter Schulte rounds out the Wahawks’ contingent as he contributed at the plate and on the mound.

The team was selected by metro baseball coaches Nate Lamphier of West, Brett Williams of Cedar Falls, Eric Jesse of East and Columbus Catholic assistant Bob Etringer.

Alex Feldmann

Feldmann
Mitch Fordyce 2021

Fordyce

 Courtesy Photo
Colby Adams 2021

Adams
Sam Moore 2019

Moore

 Courtesy Photo
Carter Schulte mug

Schulte
Caleb Raisty 2021

Raisty

 Courtesy Photo
Gage Flanscha 2019

Flanscha

 Courtesy Photo
Justin Thomas 2021

Thomas
Caleb Spooner 2021

Spooner
Ben Phillips 2021

Phillips
Brayden Smith 2021

Smith
Connor Woods 2021

Woods 
Nick Merrifield 2021

N. Merrifield
Josh Merrifield 2021
Patrick Steele 2021

Steele

2021 All-Metro Team

Alex Feldmann (Columbus), sr., Carter Gallagher (Columbus), jr. Nick Merrifield (Columbus), fr., Patrick Steele (Columbus), sr., Josh Merrifield (Columbus), sr.

Mitch Fordyce (West), sr., Colby Adams (West), sr., Sam Moore (West), sr., Carter Schulte (West), sr.

Ben Phillips (Cedar Falls), jr., Connor Woods (Cedar Falls), sr., Zach Neese (Cedar Falls), sr., Caleb Raisty (Cedar Falls), jr., Gage Flanscha (Cedar Falls), sr., Brayden Smith (Cedar Falls), sr.

Justin Thomas (East), so., Caleb Spooner (East), sr.

Honorable mention

COLUMBUS – Alex Purdy, Caden Hartz

WEST – Brady O’Conner, Luke Fordyce

CEDAR FALLS – Brody Bartlett, Jaden Kramer

EAST – Ian Lucas, Maddux Harn.

