All-Metro baseball team full of future collegiate players

Some of the top baseball players in the state resided in the Cedar Valley this summer and the 17-man all-metro baseball team highlights those individuals.

Cedar Falls, who fell one game short of a return-trip to the state tournament, leads the way with six honorees.

Tiger lead-off hitter Ben Phillips, a junior, scored 46 runs while producing a .522 OBP. Connor Woods, headed to Iowa to play next spring, hit six home runs and led the team with 33 RBIs.

Zach Neese and Brayden Smith were a strong 1-2 punch for the Tigers on the mound. Neese struck out 56 in 49 innings while winning five games. Smith logged 59 2/3 innings and won six games.

Junior shortstop Caleb Raisty and senior catcher Gage Flanscha both had OBP’s better than .440.

Leading the Columbus five-man contingent is junior Carter Gallagher. Gallagher batted .529 with a .624 on-base percentage while hammering 26 extra base hits, including 20 doubles. He drove in 49 runs.

Alex Feldmann scored a team-best 39 runs while batting .475.

Nick Merrifield went 7-3 on the mound as a freshman. Josh Merrifield was 4-4 pitching while throwing a team-high 55 2/3 innings. Patrick Steele batted better than .300.