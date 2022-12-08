2022 All-Metro Football Teams Released

The 40-man all-metro football team is full of talent, speed and size.

The team was selected by the four metro coaches – Brad Schmit of Columbus Catholic, Brad Remmert of Cedar Falls, DeCarlos Anderson of Waterloo East and Lonnie Moore of Waterloo West.

The team is comprised of 21 seniors, 17 juniors and two sophomores.

Cedar Falls leads the way with 13 selections. The Tigers went 8-3 this season losing in the state quarterfinals to Valley.

Among the top players for CF this fall were Drake Gelhaus who rushed for 1,469 yards and 14 scores.

Army recruit Jake Hulstein averaged 43.6 yards per punt and made five field goals with a long of 47.

Other Tigers who stood out were offensive linemen Jake Peters and defensive linemen Drew Campbell, both whom earned IPSWA all-state honors.

Columbus Catholic had 12 players make the squad including all-state selections Mason Knipp and Carson Hartz.

Waterloo West had nine players make the team including running back Cavelle Fay who rushed for 870 yards and eight touchdowns.

Waterloo East six-man contingent on the team was lead by senior Billy Clark who led the Trojans in rushing and tackles.