 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
2022 ALL-METRO FOOTBALL TEAM

2022 All-Metro Football Teams Released

  • 0

The 40-man all-metro football team is full of talent, speed and size.

The team was selected by the four metro coaches – Brad Schmit of Columbus Catholic, Brad Remmert of Cedar Falls, DeCarlos Anderson of Waterloo East and Lonnie Moore of Waterloo West.

The team is comprised of 21 seniors, 17 juniors and two sophomores.

Cedar Falls leads the way with 13 selections. The Tigers went 8-3 this season losing in the state quarterfinals to Valley.

Among the top players for CF this fall were Drake Gelhaus who rushed for 1,469 yards and 14 scores.

Army recruit Jake Hulstein averaged 43.6 yards per punt and made five field goals with a long of 47.

Other Tigers who stood out were offensive linemen Jake Peters and defensive linemen Drew Campbell, both whom earned IPSWA all-state honors.

People are also reading…

Columbus Catholic had 12 players make the squad including all-state selections Mason Knipp and Carson Hartz.

Waterloo West had nine players make the team including running back Cavelle Fay who rushed for 870 yards and eight touchdowns.

Waterloo East six-man contingent on the team was lead by senior Billy Clark who led the Trojans in rushing and tackles.

All-Metro Football

Offense

Jameel Montgomery (East), sr.

Shakur Wright (East), sr.

Ahdan Muhammad (East), jr.

James Johnson (East), so.

Jake Peters (Cedar Falls), jr.

Derek Woods (Cedar Falls), sr.

Drake Gelhaus (Cedar Falls), jr.

Hogan Simmer (Cedar Falls), sr.

Ty Kolthoff (Cedar Falls), jr.

Logan Wroe (Cedar Falls), jr.

Myles Gardner (Columbus), so.

Carter Lockert (Columbus), jr.

Caleb Holthaus (Columbus), sr.

Parker Kjeldsen (Columbus), jr.

Jack Dugan (Columbus), sr.

Tre Robinson (Columbus), jr.

Evan Schaver (West), sr.

Cavelle Fay (West), sr.

Anell Kudic (West), sr.

Parker Engstrom (West), sr.

Defense

Maceo Hicks (East), jr.

Billy Clark (East), sr.

Drew Campbell (Cedar Falls), jr.

Drew Gerdes (Cedar Falls), jr.

Colin Coonradt (Cedar Falls), jr.

Ben Roussell (Cedar Falls), sr.

Andrew Langner (Cedar Falls), sr.

Ian Bohnenkamp (Cedar Falls), jr.

Jake Hulstein (Cedar Falls), sr.

Gavin Reed (Columbus), sr.

Nick Merrifield (Columbus), jr.

Carson Hartz (Columbus), sr.

Major Westhoff (Columbus), sr.

Connor Knudtson (Columbus), sr.

Mason Knipp (Columbus), jr.

Drew Hundley (West), jr.

Branden Bauler (West), sr.

Kyle Elliott (West), sr.

Terez Smith (West), sr.

Jacob Muller (West), jr.

Honorable mention

EAST – Vari Clark, so., Kerron Harris, so., Jahki Parker, so.

Cedar Falls – Carter Schlotman, sr., Tate Hermansen, jr., Shae Buskohl, sr.

Columbus – Carter Seliger, jr., Thomas Steele, jr.

West – Keegan Nystrom, jr, Bryce Westemeier, so., Andrew Kline, jr.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Five players who have played at five World Cups

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News