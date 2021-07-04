2021 All-Metro girls' soccer team 15 members strong

The 15-member 2021 all-metro girls’ soccer team is led by several high-level players.

Each of the three squads that helped make up the team had five players selected.

State qualifying Columbus Catholic finished 16-3, losing in the quarterfinal round at state. The Sailors saw seniors Reagan Lindsay and Carmen Ortiz, junior Adrianna Gallen and sophomores Nikayla Youngblut and Becca DeFour earn spots on the team.

Lindsay, Youngblut and Ortiz were all named to the ICGA all-state team, additionally.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Youngblut led the team in goals (30) and assists (14). Gallen had 16 goals and 11 assists. DuFour started every game in net and allowed just 19 goals all season.

Cedar Falls, who made the regional finals, had freshman Ella Ubben, senior Arianna Qualls, junior Ella Kemp, junior Alena Litzel and sophomore Jillian Kellum make the team.

Ubben led the Tigers (12-7) with 15 goals. Qualls had nine goals and foru assists. Litzel started all 19 games in net, while Kemp and Kellum were all-Mississippi Valley Conference selections as defenders.

Waterloo United’s five-player contingent was led by senior Anna McNally who led the team with 10 goals.

She was joined by sophomore Claire Rankin, seniors Selma Begic and Minela Kajtezovic and freshman Erica Congdon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.