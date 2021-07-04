 Skip to main content
2021 All-Metro girls' soccer team 15 members strong
The 15-member 2021 all-metro girls’ soccer team is led by several high-level players.

Each of the three squads that helped make up the team had five players selected.

State qualifying Columbus Catholic finished 16-3, losing in the quarterfinal round at state. The Sailors saw seniors Reagan Lindsay and Carmen Ortiz, junior Adrianna Gallen and sophomores Nikayla Youngblut and Becca DeFour earn spots on the team.

Lindsay, Youngblut and Ortiz were all named to the ICGA all-state team, additionally.

Youngblut led the team in goals (30) and assists (14). Gallen had 16 goals and 11 assists. DuFour started every game in net and allowed just 19 goals all season.

Cedar Falls, who made the regional finals, had freshman Ella Ubben, senior Arianna Qualls, junior Ella Kemp, junior Alena Litzel and sophomore Jillian Kellum make the team.

Ubben led the Tigers (12-7) with 15 goals. Qualls had nine goals and foru assists. Litzel started all 19 games in net, while Kemp and Kellum were all-Mississippi Valley Conference selections as defenders.

Waterloo United’s five-player contingent was led by senior Anna McNally who led the team with 10 goals.

She was joined by sophomore Claire Rankin, seniors Selma Begic and Minela Kajtezovic and freshman Erica Congdon.

All-Metro

Anna McNally (Waterloo), sr., Erica Congdon (Waterloo), fr., Claire Rankin (Waterloo), so., Selma Begic (Waterloo), sr., Minela Kajtezovic (Waterloo), sr., Ella Ubben (Cedar Falls), fr., Arianna Qualls (Cedar Falls), sr., Ella Kemp (Cedar Falls), jr., Alena Litzel (Cedar Falls), jr., Jillian Kellum (Cedar Falls), so., Reagan Lindsay (Columbus), sr., Nikayla Youngblut (Columbus), so., Becca DuFour (Columbus), so., Carmen Ortiz (Columbus), sr., Adrianna Gallen (Columbus), jr.

Honorable mention

WATERLOO: Makenna Chidester, so., Adelyn Westendorf, fr.

CEDAR FALLS: Sydney Herzmann, jr., Grace Fober, fr.

COLUMBUS: Kayla Koch, sr., Olivia Surma, fr.

