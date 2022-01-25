Cedar Valley Stars: Our most nominees yet

Before we get to this week's Cedar Valley Stars, we'd like to remind all coaches, ADs and school officials that nominations are always welcome. Feel free to email Regional Sports Editor Hart Pisani at hart.pisani@wcfcourier.com with an athlete that you think should be up for Cedar Valley Stars. All nominations are welcome.

With that said, we had more nominations this week than ever before. With that in mind, let's get to our longest list yet.

Garrett Hempen, Aplington Parkersburg, boys basketball

Hempen, a 6-foot-1 junior, has been outstanding all season for the Falcons as he's currently averaging 16.1 points and 5.5 assists per game. The point guard took it to an even higher level last week, however, as he dropped 30 points on Columbus Catholic on Monday while shooting 62.5% from the field. He also contributed five assists and five rebounds on the night.

Hempen also had a strong performance against Denver on Friday. The All-Conference performer had a 12-point, eight-rebound seven-assist evening. He was nominated by Kurt Hempen.

Cooper Paxton, Waterloo West, boys wrestling

Paxton, a junior, is undefeated on the season at 30-0 and is captain of the team. Paxton also holds a 3.5 GPA. He was nominated by his head coach Steven Farrell who said:

"Cooper is a leader on and off the mat. I am proud to be his coach. Cooper is relentless and has a great work ethic!"

Carter Gallagher, Columbus Catholic, boys basketball

Gallagher, a senior, is averaging 14 points and 3.5 assists per game this season. Last week, the guard scored eight points against AP, 13 against New Hampton and 10 against Hudson. He was nominated by his head coach, Andru Robinson, who said:

"Carter wears his heart on his sleeve and he competes every night. When asked to defend one through five, he does it with no complaints. Offensively, he's a pretty dynamic player with his ability to attack the rim off the dribble and knock down mid range jumpers."

Sierra Moore, Waterloo West, girls basketball

While Sahara Williams and Hallie Poock nab most of the headlines, Moore is an absolutely critical piece of the well-oiled Wahawk machine. A junior, Moore is one of the top rebounders and defenders on the team. She hauled in 17 rebounds against Iowa City Liberty last week and had six points and eight rebounds in West's win over Cedar Falls. She was nominated by her head coach, Anthony Pappas.

Melanie Nelson, Waterloo West, girls bowling

Nelson, a senior, was outstanding for the Wahawks last week. She rolled games of 255 and 247 for a total of 502 in West's win against Cedar Rapids Jefferson. According to head coach Brandon Steen, who nominated Nelson, her 502 was the highest score from a female bowler in 3A this season and second highest overall. Steen said of the team captain:

"She is a great student, and is currently making her decision on a college. The Wahawk girls team currently is the highest scoring team in Class 3A."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0