Cedar Valley Stars: A dominant big woman and scoring machine make it this week

It’s time to unveil this week’s Cedar Valley Stars. We only had two nominations this week, but both are extremely deserving of the recognition. This week’s Stars are Brooklynn Smith of Waterloo West and Caylor Hoffer of Denver.

Brooklynn Smith, West,

girls basketballThe Wahawks only played one game last week after their game against Prairie on Friday was postponed due to the snow. The one game they played was all Smith needed to show just how dominant she is capable of being on a nightly basis.

The center was given the enormous task of shouldering a bigger load due to the absence of super star Sahara Williams. She more than succeeded in that task with a double-double effort as she scored 17 points (second on the night to Hallie Poock’s 31) and 10 rebounds.

While Poock and Williams deservedly grab most of the headlines, Smith has been invaluable to the Wahawks this season with her superb rebounding and defensive ability. At 7.6 points per game, Smith is no slouch on the offensive end either and she’s a big part of the reason West is 10-1 on the year.

Caylor Hoffer, Denver,

boys basketballHoffer is the leading scorer on one of the best teams in 2A, so clearly he’s worthy of this honor. Last week, however, he took it to a whole new level.

Hoffer, who averages 25 points per game on the year, broke the single game scoring record for Denver High School with 42 against South Hardin. He achieved the feat on 16-of-22 shooting.

“We are very proud of Caylor for his leadership and talents,” said Denver head coach Kyle Matthias. “This kid is driven. For years he’s perfected his game with endless hours of practice in the city parks of Denver. He is a great example on and off the court for our youngsters.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0