Cedar Falls clocks 18 hits in game two to salvage softball split

DUBUQUE – Cedar Falls bounced back from an opening-game loss by erupting for 18 hits in the second game to salvage a softball doubleheader split against Dubuque Hempstead with a 12-9 victory Monday night.
Hempstead overcame an early 3-2 deficit with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to win the opening game, 6-4.
Maddie McFarland powered Cedar Falls during game two’s outburst with three hits, including a home run and a double to go with three RBIs and three runs scored. Myah Brinker finished with four hits and scored twice for the Tigers, while Abby Runyan picked up the game two victory in the pitching circle.
Gabby Townsend and Sydney Barnett had multi-hit games for Cedar Falls in the opener.
COLUMBUS 9-11, WAPSIE VALLEY 5-0: At Waterloo, Class 2A’s No. 10-ranked Columbus secured a pair of senior night victories at Waterbury-Deviney Field.
Columbus (13-1, 7-0 NICL) overcame defensive miscues in the opening game and swept a North Iowa Cedar League doubleheader against Wapsie Valley. The Warriors took advantage of four Columbus errors in the top of the fifth inning for a 5-4 game-one lead.
Columbus answered by sending nine batters to the plate and scoring five runs in the bottom of the sixth. Sydney Gardner, who hit a two-run homer in the first inning, began the sixth-inning surge with a double. Sophie Meier, Morgan Bradley, Avery Hogan and Kamryn Regenold followed with singles. Sailors’ pitcher Haile Frost walked none and struck out eight to secure the win.
The Columbus bats remained hot in game two. Nya Simmons hit a two-run homer in the first inning and Bradley followed with an RBI single. Columbus added seven runs in a second inning highlighted by Alivia Schultz’s first home run of the season.
Frost and Ella Smith pitched the Sailors to victory in the five-inning, mercy-rule decision.
Baseball
WATERLOO WEST 4-5, CEDAR RAPIDS JEFFERSON 2-1: Waterloo West’s pitchers combined to allow just one earned run during a doubleheader sweep Monday night in Cedar Rapids.
Carter Schulte and Dylan Alcorn combined for 11 strikeouts in game one while Ben Melcher led the Wahawks with a complete-game, four-hitter in game two.
West plated three runs in the top of the seventh inning to secure a comeback victory in the opener. Mitch Fordyce finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and one run scored. Colby Adams and Sam Moore had two hits apiece for a West team that tallied 11 hits. Alcorn picked up the win in relief.
In the second game, Fordyce recorded a pair of hits and scored three of the Wahawks’ five runs.
CEDAR RAPIDS KENNEDY 16-15, WATERLOO EAST 0-0: Kennedy’s talented team secured a pair of mercy-rule victories over East Monday night in Waterloo.