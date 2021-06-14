Cedar Falls clocks 18 hits in game two to salvage softball split

DUBUQUE – Cedar Falls bounced back from an opening-game loss by erupting for 18 hits in the second game to salvage a softball doubleheader split against Dubuque Hempstead with a 12-9 victory Monday night.

Hempstead overcame an early 3-2 deficit with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to win the opening game, 6-4.

Maddie McFarland powered Cedar Falls during game two’s outburst with three hits, including a home run and a double to go with three RBIs and three runs scored. Myah Brinker finished with four hits and scored twice for the Tigers, while Abby Runyan picked up the game two victory in the pitching circle.

Gabby Townsend and Sydney Barnett had multi-hit games for Cedar Falls in the opener.

COLUMBUS 9-11, WAPSIE VALLEY 5-0: At Waterloo, Class 2A’s No. 10-ranked Columbus secured a pair of senior night victories at Waterbury-Deviney Field.

Columbus (13-1, 7-0 NICL) overcame defensive miscues in the opening game and swept a North Iowa Cedar League doubleheader against Wapsie Valley. The Warriors took advantage of four Columbus errors in the top of the fifth inning for a 5-4 game-one lead.