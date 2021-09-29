Cedar Falls' Bronner, Remmert hit milestones in victory

CEDAR FALLS – A pair of huge milestones were hit Tuesday as ninth-ranked Cedar Falls swept Iowa City High, 25-10, 25-16, 25-20 in a Mississippi Valley Conference match.
Senior setter Alivia Bronner recorded her 1,000th dig, while junior outside hitter Katie Remmert topped 500 kills.
Remmert had 15 kills in the match to lead a Tiger attack that hit at a .336 clip. Devon VanDyke added 10.
Bronner, the state leader in digs, had nine on the night, while Sarah Albaugh led the team with 14.
SAILORS LOSE TO NO. 1: Columbus Catholic dropped a three-set match to top-ranked Dike-New Hartford, 25-13, 25-15, 25-10.
Morgan Bradley led the Sailors with seven kills and six digs. Evan Christensen had six kills and five digs. Steph Boyer led the team with eight digs.
WAHAWKS SWEPT: Iowa City West took three-straight from West, 25-19, 25-13, 25-15.
Natalie Schmadeke and Sierra Moore each had five kills for West. Maddie Grimm had four. Makenna Lichty had 12 digs.
REGENTS SPLIT: Waterloo Christian split a pair of matches Tuesday in Des Moines.
Waterloo Christian beat Collins-Maxwell, 25-11, 225-13, before falling in three games to Grand View Christian, 18-25, 25-21, 15-13.
Reagan Wheeler had 12 kills in the two matches. Sydney Aronson recorded 34 digs.
Against GVC, Sidra Wheeler had eight kills and 12 digs.
Cross Country
CYCLONES, GO-HAWKS REIGN IN JESUP: The Denver girls and Waverly-Shell Rock boys captured team titles Tuesday at the 28-team Jesup Invitational.
Lead by freshman Reeve Ristau’s fourth-place finish, the Cyclones scored 68 points to top Jesup by 43 points for the girls’ title.
Union of La Porte City’s Ellie Rathe won the race in 18:57.7, with Hudson’s Addison Grady (19:16.9) second. MKenzie Wilson of Jesup was fifth (19:49.0).
In the boys’ race, WSR edged Grundy Center-Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 107-122 for the title.
The Go-Hawks were paced by Nick Kepford’s second place finish in 17:00.6.
Nolan Evans of Jesup was third (17:02.8). Brennan Sauser of Oelwein and Dylan Usher of New Hampton were seventh and eighth.