Cedar Falls' Bronner, Remmert hit milestones in victory

CEDAR FALLS – A pair of huge milestones were hit Tuesday as ninth-ranked Cedar Falls swept Iowa City High, 25-10, 25-16, 25-20 in a Mississippi Valley Conference match.

Senior setter Alivia Bronner recorded her 1,000th dig, while junior outside hitter Katie Remmert topped 500 kills.

Remmert had 15 kills in the match to lead a Tiger attack that hit at a .336 clip. Devon VanDyke added 10.

Bronner, the state leader in digs, had nine on the night, while Sarah Albaugh led the team with 14.

SAILORS LOSE TO NO. 1: Columbus Catholic dropped a three-set match to top-ranked Dike-New Hartford, 25-13, 25-15, 25-10.

Morgan Bradley led the Sailors with seven kills and six digs. Evan Christensen had six kills and five digs. Steph Boyer led the team with eight digs.

WAHAWKS SWEPT: Iowa City West took three-straight from West, 25-19, 25-13, 25-15.

Natalie Schmadeke and Sierra Moore each had five kills for West. Maddie Grimm had four. Makenna Lichty had 12 digs.

REGENTS SPLIT: Waterloo Christian split a pair of matches Tuesday in Des Moines.