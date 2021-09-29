 Skip to main content
Cedar Falls' Bronner, Remmert hit milestones in victory
PREP TUESDAY REPLAY

Cedar Falls' Bronner, Remmert hit milestones in victory

Pleasant Valley vs Cedar Falls state volleyball - 3

Cedar Falls' Katie Remmert hits a kill past Pleasant Valley's Kora Ruff during Pleasant Valley vs Cedar Falls Class 5A first-round action of the Iowa high school state volleyball tournament played last year in Cedar Rapids.

 Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
Alivia Bronner 2020

Bronner

CEDAR FALLS – A pair of huge milestones were hit Tuesday as ninth-ranked Cedar Falls swept Iowa City High, 25-10, 25-16, 25-20 in a Mississippi Valley Conference match.

Senior setter Alivia Bronner recorded her 1,000th dig, while junior outside hitter Katie Remmert topped 500 kills.

Katie Remmert - 2021

Remmert

Remmert had 15 kills in the match to lead a Tiger attack that hit at a .336 clip. Devon VanDyke added 10.

Bronner, the state leader in digs, had nine on the night, while Sarah Albaugh led the team with 14.

SAILORS LOSE TO NO. 1: Columbus Catholic dropped a three-set match to top-ranked Dike-New Hartford, 25-13, 25-15, 25-10.

Morgan Bradley led the Sailors with seven kills and six digs. Evan Christensen had six kills and five digs. Steph Boyer led the team with eight digs.

WAHAWKS SWEPT: Iowa City West took three-straight from West, 25-19, 25-13, 25-15.

Natalie Schmadeke and Sierra Moore each had five kills for West. Maddie Grimm had four. Makenna Lichty had 12 digs.

REGENTS SPLIT: Waterloo Christian split a pair of matches Tuesday in Des Moines.

Waterloo Christian beat Collins-Maxwell, 25-11, 225-13, before falling in three games to Grand View Christian, 18-25, 25-21, 15-13.

Reagan Wheeler had 12 kills in the two matches. Sydney Aronson recorded 34 digs.

Against GVC, Sidra Wheeler had eight kills and 12 digs.

Cross Country

CYCLONES, GO-HAWKS REIGN IN JESUP: The Denver girls and Waverly-Shell Rock boys captured team titles Tuesday at the 28-team Jesup Invitational.

Lead by freshman Reeve Ristau’s fourth-place finish, the Cyclones scored 68 points to top Jesup by 43 points for the girls’ title.

Union of La Porte City’s Ellie Rathe won the race in 18:57.7, with Hudson’s Addison Grady (19:16.9) second. MKenzie Wilson of Jesup was fifth (19:49.0).

In the boys’ race, WSR edged Grundy Center-Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 107-122 for the title.

The Go-Hawks were paced by Nick Kepford’s second place finish in 17:00.6.

Nolan Evans of Jesup was third (17:02.8). Brennan Sauser of Oelwein and Dylan Usher of New Hampton were seventh and eighth.

Summaries

Cross Country

Jesup Invitational

Prep girls

Team standings: 1. Denver 68, 2. Jesup 111, 3. Center Piont-Urbana 125, 4. Waverly-Shell Rock 179, 5. Hudson 181, 6. Union 224, 7. Benton Community 233, 8. Mason City Newman 264, 9. North Linn 284, 10. Dike-New Hartford 287, 11. Central Elkader 289, 12. North Fayette-Valley 316, Kee High 316, 14. New Hampton 323, 15. Starmon 331, 16. Waukon 373, 17. Aplington-Parkersburg 381, 18. Wapsie Valley 397, 19. Grundy Center 427, 20. Independence 512, MFL Mar Mac 519, 22. Oelwein 637.

Top Ten Individuals: 1. Ellie Rathe (Union), 18:57.7, 2. Addison Grady (Hudson), 19:16.9, 3. Haley Meyer (Kee), 19:20.5, 4. Reeve Ristau (Denver), 19:21.7, 5. MKenzie Wilson (Jesup), 19:409.0, 6. Kora Katcher (CPU), 19:50.8, 7. Amanda Treptow (Jesup), 19:51.5, 8. Meghan Wheatley (North Linn), 20:00.9, 9. Clare Wright (Jesup), 20:29.8, 10. Amber Homan (Denver), 20:32.3.

Columbus Catholic: 53. Adrianna Gallen, 22:56.9, 82. Madison Hellman, 24:01.4, 134. Alissa Sinnwell, 27:12.4, 156. Awbree Mast 3:36.7.

Prep boys

Team standings: 1. Waverly-Shell Rock 107, 2. Grundy Center 122, 3. Maquoketa Valley 141, 4. New Hampton 154, 5. Waukon 158, 6. Center Point-Urbana, Oelwein 163, 8. Denver 165, 9. Jesup 236, 10. Dike-New Hartford 295, 11. Benton Community 299, 12. Hudson 307, 13. Starmont 311, 14. North Fayette Valley 346, 15. Mason City Newman 364, 16. North Linn 434, 17. Edgewood-Colesburg 551, 18. MFL Mar-Mac 554, 19. East Buchanan 576, 21. Columbus Catholic 579, 22. Dunkerton 582, 23. Independence 633, 24. Central Elkader 646, 25. Newton Christian Academy 647, 26. Aplington-Parkersburg 734, 27. Union 744, 28. Wapsie Valley 752.

Top Ten Individuals: 1. Eli Larson (CPU), 16:14.9, 2. Nick Kepford (WSR), 17:00.6, 3. Nolan Evans (Jesup), 17:02.8, 4. Cy Huber (MV), 17:05.2, 5. Nolan Ries (MV), 17:05.8, 6. Charlie Sieck (Starmont), 17:13.8, 7. Brennan Sauser (Oelwein), 17:18.1, 8. Dylan Usher (New Hampton), 17:28.1, 9. Ray Gearhart (Oelwein), 17:31.4, 10. Kaden Lynch (GCCR), 17:32.9.

Columbus Catholic: 84. Jace Matern, 19:25.0, 85. Leo Christensen, 19:28.4, 121. Brock Hagedorn, 20:10.0, 124. Peter Minard, 20:30.2, 167. Theodore Ahern, 22:31.0.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

