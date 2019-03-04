DES MOINES -- One disastrous quarter did Dike-New Hartford in.
Holding a five-point halftime lead, the Wolverines missed their first eight shots of the second half, and Van Meter made them pay.
A 12-0 run to start the third quarter lifted the fourth-seeded Bulldogs to a 43-32 win over Dike-New Hartford Monday in a Class 2A first-round state tournament game at Wells Fargo Arena.
"We battled our butts off," DNH senior guard Cade Fuller said. "First half our shots were falling, but we left a few bunnies out there in the second half that could've changed the final score.
"It didn't end up our way, but we had a good season and we can be proud of that."
The Wolverines led 18-13 at halftime, after controlling much of play in the opening 16 minutes.
But with 6-foot-9 Ryan Schmitt commanding the paint, D-NH (21-2) could not get anything going in the second half as the Bulldogs dominated the final 16 minutes.
After never leading in the first half, it took Van Meter (22-2) just 1 minute and 50 seconds to take the lead in the third quarter and the Bulldogs never trailed again. Schmitt, who had just two points and three bounds at halftime, controlled the middle as he scored eight points and grabbed seven rebounds in the second half while also altering several Wolverine shots.
"Obviously, their length gave us a little bit of a problem," Wolverine head coach Greg Moore said. "They guard well, are a good defensive team. We got some good shots, we just didn't knock them down, especially in that third quarter."
D-NH did not score until Cade Fuller hit a 3-pointer with 3:35 left in the third. It made just 2 of 13 shots in the third quarter as the Bulldogs led, 29-25, after three, and the Wolverines made just 5 of 25 shots in the second half and only 12 of 44 in the game.
"First half we came out with energy, executed well and in the second half we couldn't hit a shot to save our lives," guard Dane Fuller said.
"I think they came out and hit their first three or four shots of the second half and like you said we missed our first eight, and hit some quick ones out of transition," Moore added.
Furthermore, DNH made just one field goal attempt inside the 3-point line in the third and fourth quarters (five in the game), and many times it was one and done for the Wolverines as they were out-rebounded 34-18 in the game, and 22 to 7 in the second half. DNH scored just six points inside the paint, getting out-scored in that category by 10.
Cade Fuller led all scorers with 18 points, and was 7 of 15 from the field. But the rest of DNH's squad managed to make just 5 of 29 shots.
"I thought the kids battled," Moore said. "They battled the whole game. Obviously, Cade played well and hit some shots. We just didn't get a lot out of our other guys."
Dane Fuller hit a 3-pointer for the first points of the game, and the Bulldogs were held scoreless for the first 4 minutes and 11 seconds. DNH led 11-5 after one, and led 13-5, when Van Meter went on a 8-0 run. Cade Fuller hit a step-back hoop snapped the run with 1:05 left to half, and then buried a step-back 3-pointer with two seconds left to halftime to make it 18-13.
"We thought we had them where we wanted them (at halftime), but you have to give it to Van Meter," Cade Fuller added. "They slowed us down in the second half, we were kind of lethargic, they played faster and won it."
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD (21-2) -- Tim Koop 0-6 0-0 0, Cade Fuller 7-15 0-1 18, Dane Fuller 2-5 1-2 6, Derek Kinney 0-4 0-0 0, Colton Harberts 1-8 0-0 2, Ryan Moore 1-4 0-0 3, Isaac Jorgensen 0-0 0-0 0, Parker Kiewiet 1-1 0-0 3, Drew Sonnenberg 0-0 0-0 0, Owen Goos 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 12-44 1-3 32.
VAN METER (22-2) -- Anthony Potthoff 3-6 4-4 12, Spencer Lamb 2-5 2-2 6, Parker Fryar 0-2 0-0 0, Chris Schreck 2-3 1-2 5, Ryan Schmitt 3-9 5-6 11, Zach Madden 2-3 0-0 5, Brett Berg 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 14-30 12-14 43.
Dike-New Hartford;11;7;6;8 -- 32
Van Meter;5;8;16;14 -- 43
3-point goals -- DNH 7-25 (Koop 0-3, C. Fuller 4-9, D. Fuller 1-3, Kinney 0-3, Harberts 0-3, Moore 1-2, Kiewiet 1-1, Goos 0-1). VM 3-7 (Potthoff 2-3, Lamb 0-1, Schreck 0-1, Schmitt 0-1, Madden 1-1). Rebounds -- DNH 18 (Harberts 6). VM 34 (Schmitt 11). Assists -- DNH 4 (Koop, C. Fuller, Kinney, Harberts). VM 9 (Fryar 4). Turnovers -- DNH 4 (Four win one). VM 11 (Fryar 3, Schmitt 3). Total fouls -- Dike-New Hartford 18, Van Meter 9.
