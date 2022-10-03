Youth earn scholarship money at Midwest Main Event in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Dozens of young bowlers from across the Midwest vied for the titles and prize money over the weekend during the first ever Midwest Youth Main Event tournament.

In total, there were 81 competitors taking part at Cadillac Lanes on Saturday and Maple Lanes on Sunday.

According to Brandon Steen, board member for the Youth Bowling Scholarship Foundation and head coach for the Waterloo West bowling team, the youths competing were some of the best in the country. Steen added that the YBSF put together the event in part to show Waterloo bowlers the potential for their sport. West’s team has swelled in numbers recently, and he hopes tournaments like these will aid the momentum.

“That’s still the case and I still think that’s going to increase the more opportunities like this with the more opportunities that we give for them to win scholarship money, that’s going to [help us],” he said.

The tournament started on Saturday at Cadillac before moving to Maple Lanes Sunday.

“I just love the competitive feeling, the competitiveness in the sport and all the friends I’ve made in the sport," competitor Griffin Jordan said. "It's overall just a great feeling when I bowl."

Jordan and his twin brother, Landin travelled from Sycamore, Illinois to take part in the tournament. Both are members of Junior Team U.S.A. and while they didn’t walk away with the championship belt, they still made $950 in combined scholarship money and enjoyed the experience.

“It was a lot of fun. I liked that the patterns were a little harder. I really liked the format for this event,” Landin said. “But overall, the payouts were really great… everything about this tournament is really great.”

There were four categories in total with under 15 and under 18 for boys and girls.

Taking home the belt for the Under 18 Girls title was Brooke Salzman from Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota. Her win also meant a $1,000 scholarship courtesy of the YBSF. According to her, it was a pleasant surprise after outperforming her expectations.

“Honestly, going into it I wasn’t expecting to win,” Salzman said. “There was very good competition here this weekend, so I think I just needed to stick to myself and make good shots and… keep going with it.”

Other winners were:

U-15 Boys: Anthony Swanson- Evanston, Illinois. (U15 boys), Dawson Peterson of Stewartville, Minn. (U18 boys) and Emily Kringel of Pierre, S.D. (U15 girls).