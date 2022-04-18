West's Featherston commits to Grand View for bowling

Jonathan Featherston was one of the top bowlers for one of the top bowling teams in the state last season.

Next season, he'll be taking that talent to the next level just two hours away.

Featherston, a senior at Waterloo West, signed his national letter of intent to bowl for Grand View University in Des Moines last week. He'll begin competing for Grand View next year.

“Jonathan has really grown as a bowler for West High School," said West AD Anthony Pappas. "We wish him nothing but the best as he continues his bowling career at Grand View University.”

The scholarship is well deserved. Featherston was a two year letter winner for the Wahawks and a team captain as a senior. He was selected to the All-Mississippi Valley Conference second team for his senior performance and played an integral role in West's qualification for the 3A State Tournament.

One of Featherston's top highlights of last season was rolling games of 256 and 267 for a total of 523 against Dubuque Hempstead. It was the first 500 of his career and he managed to pick it up on the Wahawks' Senior Day. Head coach Brandon Steen referred to the accomplishment as "special" as Featherston helped lead West to a team score of 3304, their best performance of the season up to that point.

It only got better from there, however. At the state qualifying meet, the West boys finished in second place as a team with a score of 3145, just behind Waukee's score of 3164. Featherston was key in that performance for the Wahawks as he was second on the team with a score of 704 behind Brady Steere's 773.

While the Wahawk boys didn't have the performance they were hoping for at the state meet, just getting there was a massive accomplishment. More over, it's an accomplishment that doesn't happen without Featherston's contributions.

Now, he'll be contributing at the collegiate level.

