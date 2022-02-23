Waterloo Easts Malorie Cary wins girls individual state bowling title

The class 2A individual bowling tournament took place at Maple Lanes in Waterloo on Wednesday.

Malorie Cary and Kadence Hyde from Waterloo East competed in the girls tournament while Gabe Holden represented Waverly-Shell Rock in the boys tournament.

Cary turned in the most notable performance of the trio from the Cedar Valley as the Trojans senior won the Class 2A state title.

However, Cary’s day got off to a tough start. In her first qualifying round, Cary turned a score of 149 with only one strike and four open frames.

However, the senior showed immense resiliency and recorded the highest score in the qualifying rounds with her second game. Cary drilled 10 strikes and down all 120 possible pins to put herself back in contention with a score of 268.

In the final qualifying round, Cary stayed red hot. With nine strikes and only one open frame, Cary scored a 228.

With a combined total of 645, Cary secured the top seed in the round of eight after the field of 32 was cut down to the top eight scorers from the qualifying rounds.

In the first round of a single elimination tournament, Cary faced off against Western Dubuque senior Cecilia Daly. Cary dispatched the eighth-seeded Daly, 258-181, to advance to the semifinals.

Fourth overall seed Sophia Klopenstine from Lewis Central challenged Cary in the semifinals. Neither bowler could pull away from the other as the match came down to Cary’s penultimate throw.

Cary needed to salvage a spare after knocking eight pins in her first throw in the tenth frame. The Trojan snagged the spare with her second throw to beat Klopenstine, 215-199.

The ball did not lie in the qualifying rounds as Cary, the top seed, faced off against second-seeded Aleesha Oden from Lewis City in the championship match.

Both bowlers rolled strong games, but five straight strikes in frames six through ten gave Cary the win, 245-215.

With the Cary’s win, a Trojan has won the class 2A individual championship in each of the last three seasons. Stephanie Burge won the girls title in 2021 and Abigail Williams won in 2020.

Cary bowled a strong six-game block with an average score of 227.2 and 680 total pins knocked.

Trojans head coach Michael Weber said that Cary’s characteristics of competitiveness and drive allowed her to secure the title.

“Inside she is a pretty strong, solid competitor,” Weber said. “She puts a lot of pressure on herself…once she settled in, she was locked in.”

Cary said she gets her competitiveness from her father who raised her with a competitive spirit and to possess a want to win. She added that does not let one bad shot get to her because she knows the affect it can have on a bowler.

“If I have one bad shot, I just tell myself to move on from it,” Cary said. “I just know that if you let your attitude show that is when it becomes set in stone.”

According to Cary, nerves and “being in her head” caused her struggles in the first game, but she settled in afterwards and that is when she started to find success.

A loud and supportive Waterloo East crowd produce another key to Cary’s success. Cheers of “MAL! MAL! MAL!” and “Marco? Polo!” rang out after each Cary strike.

“It definitely brought up my mood from that first game,” Cary said. “It reminded me that I am here. This is a big opportunity.,,”

Cary also credited her teammates’ encouragement and support throughout the season for her success at the state meet.

Cary’s teammate Kadence Hyde failed to qualify for the round of eight after scoring a 492 in her three-game block.

In the boys tournament, Gabe Holden also failed to qualifying for the round of eight after recording a score of 527 in his three-game qualifying block.

