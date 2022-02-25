Waterloo East senior uses competitiveness to win Trojans’ third straight individual bowling title

The shock and nerves just began to wear off as the celebration and picture-taking wrapped up at the class 2A individual bowling tournament on Wednesday.

For Waterloo East senior Malorie Cary, she had experienced a celebration similar to this all before. Teammates Stephanie Burge and Abigail Williams won the state titles in 2021 and 2020, respectively. However, this year, the celebration centered on Cary.

After securing the top seed through three qualifying rounds with a score of 645, Cary won three straight head-to-head matches to claim the state title. Although Cary had spent the better part of Wednesday dominating, the senior said the realization of it all eluded her.

“It is a little unreal,” Cary said. “It has not really hit yet—that I won.”

Both Waterloo East head bowling coach Michael Weber and assistant coach Travis Hoing said Cary’s competitiveness gave her an edge in Wednesdays competition.

“Inside, she is a strong, solid competitor,” Weber said. “She just wants to win. She does a really good job.”

Cary said her father raised her with the competitive spirit she displayed in Wednesday’s tournament.

“I definitely draw it from my dad,” Cary said. “He has raised me to be competitive, he has raised me to want to win.”

She also added that it is important for her to shake off any bad shots and keep a positive mindset.

“The big thing with it is, if I am not doing good and I show that I am not doing good, it can get me down entirely,” Cary said. “When you let your attitude show, that will become your full attitude.”

The senior showed her ability to shake off a bad shot and keep thinking positively on Wednesday following a tough start to the qualifying rounds.

With a score of 149 in her first round, Cary sat in a tie for 19th place and needed to gain ground to make the round of eight. She did not allow her poor performance to affect her and bowled a 268, the highest score from the qualifying rounds, in her second game.

In addition to her competitiveness and positive mindset, Hoing said she assumed a leadership role on the team and works hard in practice—even though “she is late…a lot.”

“She works really hard,” Hoing said. “She does what she needs to. She really is the leader of the team…and has done a great job this season.”

Cary also acknowledged that she did not win the state title by herself.

“I could not be here if it was not for my team,” Cary said. “All of my teammates have been there for me this whole year. [They are] really encouraging and make me feel confident about my bowling.”

That support system showed itself throughout Wednesday as Maple Lanes echoed with cheers of “MAL! MAL! MAL!” and “Marco? Polo!” following each of Cary’s strikes.

“It definitely brought up my mood from that first game,” Cary said. “It reminded me that I am here. This is a big opportunity...”

Cary finished her final season with 4,406 total pins across 22 games played. She also bowled a high game of 267.

According to Hoing, Cary competes in a local youth league where she scored the first 300 by a youth bowler outside of high school action.

