Wahawk bowlers Wilson and McConaughy take 1st, 2nd in state bowling championships

Waterloo West bowlers Sydney Wilson and Ainslee McConaughy finished in 1st and 2nd place in the state for the 3A girls’ bowling individual tournament.

The competition, which was held on Monday morning at Maple Lanes Bowling Center in Waterloo, saw the 32 best boys and 32 best girls in Iowa 3A bowling compete in the individual tournament. The 64 bowlers flooded the lanes and the alley was crowded with families, coaches and supporters from across the state, but only the top eight in each category advanced to the quarterfinals.

The players bowled for nearly four hours and after the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals, Wilson and McConaughy edges out their competition and took the prize in their own town. In the final round, Wilson, a junior, bowled a 262 for the win with McConaughy, a freshman, bringing in a strong 225 to finish with the silver.

“I can’t really believe what happened,” Wilson said after the final match. “It’s pretty fun bowling against my own teammate for a championship. We both did great today, got top two, and I’m just feeling good.”

Waterloo West senior Melanie Nelson got as far as the semifinals alongside Wilson and McConaughy, but ultimately sat out the finals despite a strong showing.

“It’s awesome,” said head coach Brandon Steen. “This is something we’ve talked about for a while as a possibility and I know they put it out there, and today it came true. So super exciting for West High and the first title in this inaugural format, so I’m really excited for all of our girls.”

West also had four boys competing at state along with two girls and two boys from Cedar Falls. None were able to break through to the top eight. Regardless, just being able to place in the top 32 in the entire state was seen as a great honor.

This was the sentiment expressed by Mason City senior Hailee Wendel. Finishing near the middle of the pack with 581 in three rounds of bowling, Wendel was still proud simply to represent her school and the community of Mason City.

“It’s kind of surreal, honestly,” Wendel said. “I’m just hoping I made everybody proud.”

The 3A teams’ tournament is set for 9 a.m. Wednesday at Cadillac Lanes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0