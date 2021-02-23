Cedar Falls girls finish with third-place trophy

“I was trying to find the line, make sure the oil is working for your ball so then you can just try to be consistent with getting strikes,” Frahm said. “I struggled more with that in the first game and got more spares.”

Cedar Falls junior Myah Brinker picked up a tough 10th frame split and capped her first game with a 234 before rolling a 201 in game two for a seventh-place series of 435. Left-handed junior Katie Waltz started Cedar Falls’ team off strong with games of 201 and 220 for a 10th-place 421.

Amelia Saltzman, joined by Jewell Wilson as the team’s lone seniors, also excelled in the second game with a 201. Junior Hailey Taylor went 170 and 175 for a 345 as Cedar Falls knocked down 2,003 pins during the series portion of the event.

The Tigers opened the baker round with a 191 game, but were unable to string many strikes together over the next four before holding off Dubuque Senior by seven pins for a team trophy.

“We struggled with the bakers but we covered most of our spares,” Holman said. “We didn’t do as well as we did last week, but they never quit. They kept trying, kept trying. I kept trying to help them adjust and they just kept battling.”

A cohesive group, Cedar Falls returns four of its top six next season.