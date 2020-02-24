State bowling will remain in Waterloo through 2022

WATERLOO -- Iowa’s top high school bowlers will continue traveling to Waterloo in pursuit of state hardware.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and the Iowa High School Athletic Association have signed a contract with Cadillac XBC to have the three-day Iowa high school co-ed state bowling tournament remain in Waterloo through 2022.

“Waterloo and Cadillac XBC have demonstrated their willingness to partner with us as host for our state championship,” said IGHSAU Executive Director Jean Berger in a release by the organization. “Their commitment to continuing their facility improvements is a true investment in the championship experience for our bowlers. We are thrilled about remaining in Waterloo for another three years.”

Cadillac XBC has embraced the state event.

“We want Waterloo to become the Mecca of high school bowling in Iowa,” said Mick Hackbarth, general manager of Cadillac XBC. “We have enjoyed our partnership with the IGHSAU and IHSAA. ... Cadillac XBC is committed to providing Iowa’s high school bowlers with a premier bowling venue.”

Cadillac XBC has been the home of the state bowling tournament since 2018. Prior to the move to Waterloo, Des Moines’ Plaza Lane served as the host since the IGHSAU first sanctioned the sport in 2007.