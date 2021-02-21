State bowling preview: Tigers hunt hardware at Cadillac XBC

The Cedar Falls girls finished sixth during their program’s state debut last season. Myah Brinker leads the team with a single-game average of 201 and Anna Frahm has averaged 216 over the last five weeks.

Cedar Falls bowling will be looking to make its mark on the state throughout Tuesday’s morning and afternoon championship sessions. The Tiger boys produced Iowa’s top qualifying score of 3,315 and are coming off a third place finish from a year ago. The program most recently earned a state championship in 2016.

Competing for a state title inside Cadillac XBC will be an added advantage for the local bowlers. Last year, Waterloo West’s boys and Waterloo East’s girls won state titles in Class 3A and 2A, respectively. The one-day state meet format can be unforgiving to teams that need more time to make adjustments.

“It’s definitely a benefit for us that we have a big comfort level here,” Cedar Falls boys’ coach Brad Baker said. “These guys are going in with a lot of confidence and I think they’re going to have a really good chance at competing for a state championship.