State bowling: East's Stephanie Burge wins 2A championship

Burge rolled a 393 series to finish seventh last year, and the jump to No. 1 was possible because she listened and followed through with every bit of advice she got from East coaches Mike Weber and Travis Hoing.

“When they told me to move or adjust, I listened,” Burge said. “They helped me out in so many different ways and I kept fighting and doing what they told me to do.”

Weber said Burge’s jump was because of her willingness to take advice.

“She was solid all year long, in the top two or three averages all year,” Weber said. “It wasn’t a lot of coaching, but when we did give her a tip she applied it to her game and that is all it was.

“She did an awesome job this year.”

Mallory Cary and Jersie Benson finished 11th and 12th, respectively in the individual completion. Cary had a high game of 224 to go with her 408 series, and Benson rolled games of 203 and 204 for a 407.

East, also the defending 2A team champion was second after the individual two-game series portion of the tournament with a score of 2,021, trailing eventual champion LeMars by eight pins.