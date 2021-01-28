Prep bowling: Cedar Falls, West boys both win divisional championships

The Cedar Falls and Waterloo West boys captured Mississippi Valley Conference divisional bowling championships Thursday.
In Waterloo at Cadillac Lanes, Cedar Falls’ Matthew Swanson was overall medalist as he led the Tigers to the Mississippi Division crown.
Swanson rolled games of 205 and 279 for a 484 two-game series. Ryan Venem was third with a 464 and a high game of 248.
Cedar Falls finished with 3,206 pins to beat Western Dubuque by 41 pins.
In the girls’ competition at Cadillac, Cedar Falls took second as Myah Brinker finished third overall with a 413 series.
The Tigers produced a 2,751 pin total, losing to Western Dubuque by 78 pins. Hailey Taylor and Anna Frahm rolled series of 396 and 395, respectively, for Cedar Falls.
In Cedar Rapids, Ben Melcher and Josh Smith finish fourth and fifth respectively as Waterloo West beat Cedar Rapids Kennedy by 80 pins to win the Valley Divisional title.
Melcher rolled games of 215 and 258 for a 473, while Smith had games of 229 and 236 for a 465.
All six of the Wahawk bowlers had better than 400 series – Johnathan Featherston (460), Kale Smith (449), Aidan Kohl (427) and Brady Stere (422).
Waterloo East was fifth as Logan Balk led them with a sixth-place overall finish. Balk had games of 266 and 198 for a 464.
In the girls’ competition, East took second to Dubuque Hempstead.
The Trojans’ Stephanie Burge tied for second with a series of 483 and a high game of 258. Alyssa Duckworth had a high game of 244 to go with a 449 series, and BaiLee Snapp had a 217 and a 413.
Waterloo West was sixth as Melanie Nelson led the way with a 402.
Summaries
Prep boys
Valley Divisional
Team Standings – 1. Waterloo West 3,237, 2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3,157, 3. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 3,117, 4. Cedar Rapids Xavier, 3,064, 5. Waterloo East, 3,030, 6. Dubuque Senior 3,002, 7. Dubuque Hempstead 2,992, 8. Iowa City West 2,770.
Top-five individuals – 1. Justin Trcka (CRX), 199-287-486, 2. Dakota Harris (CRK), 225-255 – 480, 3. Luke Dolphin (CRK), 199-279 – 478, 4. Ben Melcher (West), 215-258—473, 5. Josh Smith (West), 229-236—465.
WATERLOO EAST – Logan Balk 266-198 – 464, Chris Little 216-198 – 414, Tanner Werkmeister 188-201 – 389, Nick Peterson 192-1909 – 382, Alex Timmerman 179-177 – 356, Brandon McElhaney 182-157 – 340.
WATERLOO WEST – Melcher 215-258 – 473, Smith 229-236 – 465, Jonathan Featherston 238-222 – 460, Kale Smith 246-203 – 449, Aidan Kohl 189-238 – 427, Brady Stere 200-222 – 422.
Mississippi Divisional
At Cadillac Lanes
Team standings – 1. Cedar Falls 3,206, 2. Western Dubuque 3,165, 3. Linn-Mar 3,004, 4. Cedar Rapids Washington 2,925, 5. Cedar Rapids Prairie 2,901, 6. Dubuque Wahlert 2,807, 7. Iowa City High 2,630.
Top-five individuals – 1. Matthew Swanson (CF), 205-279 – 484, 2. Jude Ludwig (WD), 234-235 – 469, 3. Ryan Venem (CF), 216-248 – 464, 4. Josh Prowse (LM), 234-224 – 458, 5. Teagan Merta (CRP), 240-213 – 454.
CEDAR FALLS – Swanson 205-279 – 484, Logan Stoll 222-212 – 434, Nate Venem 192-226 – 418, Chris Fordyce 180-196 – 376, Matthew Edler 150-221 – 371, R. Venem 216-248 – 464.
Prep girls
Valley Divisional
At May City Bowl
Team Standings – 1. Dubuque Hempstead 3,127, 2. Waterloo East 3,062, 3. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 3,032, 4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2,845, 5. Dubuque Senior 2,666, 6. Waterloo West 2,657, 7. Iowa City West 2,149, 8. Cedar Rapids Xavier 2,093.
Top-five individuals – 1. Kirsten Mitchell (DH), 225-268 – 493, 2. (tie) Beth Johll (DH), 215-268 – 483, Stephanie Burge (East) 225-258 – 483, 4. Anna Warkel (CRJ), 235-226 – 461, 5. Libby Leach (DH), 223-232 – 455.
WATERLOO EAST – Burge 225-258 – 483, Alyssa Duckworth 205-244 – 449, BaiLee Snapp 217-196 – 413, Kadence Hyde 192-202 – 394, Jersie Benson 181-201 – 382, Malorie Cary 204-171 – 375.
WATERLOO WEST – Melanie Nelson 195-207 – 402, Lydia Orr 182-182 – 364, Sydney Wilson 185-172 – 357, Samantha Camilo 190-164 – 354. Kayley Fangman 137-206 – 343, Halley Hackbarth 144-151 – 295.
Mississippi Divisional
At Cadillac Lanes
Team standings – 1. Western Dubuque 2,829, 2. Cedar Falls 2,751, 3. Iowa City High 2,586, 4. Linn-Mar 2,566, 5. Dubuque Wahlert 2,464, 6. Cedar Rapids Prairie 2,450, 7. Cedar Rapids Washington 2,141.
Top-five individuals – 1. Sam Neuses (WD), 191-238 – 429, 2. Kirsten Butcher (WD), 170-247 – 417, 3. Myah Brinker (Cedar Falls), 202-211 – 413, 4. Elyse Rios (ICH), 223-185 -- 4085. Lola Grap (DW), 209-194 – 403.
CEDAR FALLS – Katie Waltz 172-190 – 362, Jewell Wilson 169-146 – 315, Amelia Saltzman 156-150 – 306, Hailey Taylor 193-203 – 396, Anna Frahm 213-182 – 395, Brinker 202-211 – 413.