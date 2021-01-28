Prep bowling: Cedar Falls, West boys both win divisional championships

The Cedar Falls and Waterloo West boys captured Mississippi Valley Conference divisional bowling championships Thursday.

In Waterloo at Cadillac Lanes, Cedar Falls’ Matthew Swanson was overall medalist as he led the Tigers to the Mississippi Division crown.

Swanson rolled games of 205 and 279 for a 484 two-game series. Ryan Venem was third with a 464 and a high game of 248.

Cedar Falls finished with 3,206 pins to beat Western Dubuque by 41 pins.

In the girls’ competition at Cadillac, Cedar Falls took second as Myah Brinker finished third overall with a 413 series.

The Tigers produced a 2,751 pin total, losing to Western Dubuque by 78 pins. Hailey Taylor and Anna Frahm rolled series of 396 and 395, respectively, for Cedar Falls.

In Cedar Rapids, Ben Melcher and Josh Smith finish fourth and fifth respectively as Waterloo West beat Cedar Rapids Kennedy by 80 pins to win the Valley Divisional title.

Melcher rolled games of 215 and 258 for a 473, while Smith had games of 229 and 236 for a 465.

All six of the Wahawk bowlers had better than 400 series – Johnathan Featherston (460), Kale Smith (449), Aidan Kohl (427) and Brady Stere (422).