Metro roundup: Waterloo Warriors control puck during win over Cedar Rapids

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Warriors’ defenders made life easy on goalie Elijah Marchese Thursday night inside Young Arena.
Waterloo allowed just 14 shots on a goal and prevailed with a 3-1 win over Cedar Rapids.
The Warriors jumped out to an early two-goal advantage when Christian Heiser assisted Cooper Johnson and Cale Neuendorf for first period goals. Cedar Rapids pulled within one in the third before J.P. Smith added an empty-netter to set the final score.
BowlingAt Waterloo, Waterloo East’s bowling teams are clicking as the postseason nears.
The Trojans boys secured a competitive win over Dubuque Wahlert, 2,863 to 2,810, while East’s girls won over Wahlert 2,927 to 2,676 Thursday at Cadillac XBC.
Chris Little guided the East boys with an impressive 501 series. The Trojans outscored Wahlert 253 to 208 in the final game of the baker round to prevail.
Malorie Cary led East’s girls with a 447 series. Stephanie Berge (419) and BaiLee Snapp (402) also surpassed 400.
Girls’ basketballAt Traer, Waterloo Christian jumped out to a fast start and prevailed in its regional opener against North Tama, 49-39.
The Regents (14-8) outscored North Tama 21-4 in the opening quarter to gain early separation.
Summaries
Hockey
SCORE BY PERIOD
Cedar Rapids 0 0 1 — 1
Waterloo 2 0 1 — 3
FIRST PERIOD—1. Waterloo, Cooper Johnson (Christian Heiser, JT Metcalf) 7:43, 2. Waterloo, Cale Neuendorf (Heiser) 12:06. No penalties.
SECOND PERIOD—No scoring. Penalties—Brendan Shaner-Wat. (roughing) 6:23, Jacob Mascardo-CR (roughing) 7:73, Mascardo-CR (interference) 12:09.
THIRD PERIOD—3. Cedar Rapids, Payton Weber (unassisted) 10:59, 4. Waterloo, JP Smith, empty net (Landon Sturch) 16:01. No penalties.
SHOTS ON GOAL
Waterloo 24, Cedar Rapids 14
GOALIES
Waterloo, Eli Marchese (14 saves), Cedar Rapids, Jack Drahos (21 saves).
Bowling
Boys
WATERLOO EAST 2,863, WAHLERT 2,810
EAST (1,189) — Alec Timmerman 168-166—334, Brandon McElhaney 162-161—323, Chris Little 242-259—501, Jordan Gorman 135-154—289, Logan Balk 171-203—374.
Baker rotation: 204-155-159-203-253—974.
Girls
WATERLOO EAST 2,927, WAHLERT 2,676
EAST (2,017)—Alyssa Duckworth 168-199—367, Airyonna Short 142-125—267, Stephanie Burge 195-224—419, Jersie Benson 200-182—382, BaiLee Snapp 199-203—402, Malorie Cary 236-211—447.
Baker round—192-168-179-170-201—910.
Girls’ basketball
Waterloo Christian 21 7 5 16 — 49
North Tama 4 12 9 14 — 39