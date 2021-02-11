Metro roundup: Waterloo Warriors control puck during win over Cedar Rapids

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Warriors’ defenders made life easy on goalie Elijah Marchese Thursday night inside Young Arena.

Waterloo allowed just 14 shots on a goal and prevailed with a 3-1 win over Cedar Rapids.

The Warriors jumped out to an early two-goal advantage when Christian Heiser assisted Cooper Johnson and Cale Neuendorf for first period goals. Cedar Rapids pulled within one in the third before J.P. Smith added an empty-netter to set the final score.

BowlingAt Waterloo, Waterloo East’s bowling teams are clicking as the postseason nears.

The Trojans boys secured a competitive win over Dubuque Wahlert, 2,863 to 2,810, while East’s girls won over Wahlert 2,927 to 2,676 Thursday at Cadillac XBC.

Chris Little guided the East boys with an impressive 501 series. The Trojans outscored Wahlert 253 to 208 in the final game of the baker round to prevail.

Malorie Cary led East’s girls with a 447 series. Stephanie Berge (419) and BaiLee Snapp (402) also surpassed 400.

Girls’ basketballAt Traer, Waterloo Christian jumped out to a fast start and prevailed in its regional opener against North Tama, 49-39.