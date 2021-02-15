Metro roundup: East boys' bowling places fifth against strong field at New Hampton

NEW HAMPTON – Jacob Sires recorded a two-game series of 461 to lead Cedar Rapids Xavier to the team title Monday in Class 2A district action at Bowlaway Lanes in New Hampton.
Xavier won the district with 3,056 pins. Western Dubuque was second at 3,039 and Waverly-Shell Rock third with a score of 2,928.
In addition to the district champion, Xavier, there will be three at-large team qualifiers for next week’s state meet at Cadillac XBC in Waterloo. The at-large qualifiers won’t be known until later this week as three 2A districts were postponed due to weather.
Waterloo East finished with a 2,843 pin total. Nick Peterson led the Trojans with a 419 series.
Basketball
NEW HAMPTON 62, COLUMBUS 46: New Hampton opened postseason play with a victory over a Columbus team that recently snapped a six-game losing streak with a win over Union to cap the regular season.
Carter Gallagher led Columbus with 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
The Chickasaws advance to face Osage (14-7) 7 p.m. Thursday in a Class 2A district semifinal contest.
TRIPOLI 37, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 26: Host Tripoli stepped up its defense and avenged a pair of losses from earlier in the season with a victory over Waterloo Christian Monday in Class 1A postseason action.
Waterloo Christian was held to under 10 points in every quarter and Tripoli outscored the Regents 14-6 in the fourth quarter to advance.
Regular season
WESTERN DUBUQUE 75, WATERLOO EAST 48: Class 3A’s No. 7-ranked Western Dubuque secured a win over Waterloo East Monday night.
Ramir Scott led the Trojans with 17 points and Shakur Wright added eight.