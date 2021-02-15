Metro roundup: East boys' bowling places fifth against strong field at New Hampton

NEW HAMPTON – Jacob Sires recorded a two-game series of 461 to lead Cedar Rapids Xavier to the team title Monday in Class 2A district action at Bowlaway Lanes in New Hampton.

Xavier won the district with 3,056 pins. Western Dubuque was second at 3,039 and Waverly-Shell Rock third with a score of 2,928.

In addition to the district champion, Xavier, there will be three at-large team qualifiers for next week’s state meet at Cadillac XBC in Waterloo. The at-large qualifiers won’t be known until later this week as three 2A districts were postponed due to weather.

Waterloo East finished with a 2,843 pin total. Nick Peterson led the Trojans with a 419 series.

Basketball

NEW HAMPTON 62, COLUMBUS 46: New Hampton opened postseason play with a victory over a Columbus team that recently snapped a six-game losing streak with a win over Union to cap the regular season.

Carter Gallagher led Columbus with 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

The Chickasaws advance to face Osage (14-7) 7 p.m. Thursday in a Class 2A district semifinal contest.