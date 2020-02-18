Metro bowling teams earn state berths

Waterloo East, Waterloo West and Cedar Falls all earned berths in next week's state bowling tournaments with strong performances at Tuesday's regional meets.
West and Cedar Falls earned at-large spots in the boys' 3A tourney while Cedar Falls also qualified as a team for the 3A girls' meet and East made the 2A girls' state field.
In addition, Charles City and Independence qualified for the 1A girls' state tournament, Waverly-Shell Rock made the 2A girls' field while the Comets also advance to the 1A boys' state meet.
Tuesday, the Cedar Falls boys posted a score of 3,125 to finish second at Lancer Lanes in Cedar Rapids behind Cedar Rapids Prairie. Ryan Venem led the Tigers with a 426 series.
West was the team runner-up at Creslanes Bowling in Dubuque behind Dubuque Hempstead. The Wahawks posted a 3,088 score.
Des Moines Lincoln will head the 3A boys' state tournament field after a qualifying score of 3,311 Tuesday.
In 1A boys at Cadillac XBC in Waterloo, Louisa-Muscatine earned the top seed after a 3,426 score Tuesday. Charles City is right behind after firing a 3,219 Tuesday that included a 1A-best 524 by Cade Schmidt on games of 234 and 290. Oelwein's Austin Espe also made the state tournament after a 477 effort.
The top 3A girls' qualifier is Ottumwa with a 2,917. Cedar Falls placed second in the regional at Lancer Lanes in Cedar Rapids with a 2,696 anchored by Myah Brinker's 190-226-416 series.
East was the regional champ in the 2A meet at Cadillac with a score of 2,795. Malorie Cary fired a 423 on games of 215 and 208 for the Trojans. Keokuk put together the top 2A qualifying score with a 3,085.
Joslyn Cotton's 406 (210-196) led Charles City's girls to the team title at Cadillac as the Comets put together a 2,565 total. Louisa-Muscatine is the top qualifier in 1A at 3,102. Sumner-Fredericksburg's Jessi Hirsch made the field as an individual after a 398 series.
All three state tournaments take place next week at Cadillac with 1A on Monday, 2A on Tuesday and 3A on Wednesday.