 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Metro bowling roundup: East sweeps Xavier;
0 comments
top story
PREP BOWLING

Metro bowling roundup: East sweeps Xavier;

{{featured_button_text}}
prep-logo-waterloo-east.jpg

Waterloo East's bowling teams swept Cedar Rapids Xavier inside Cadillac Lanes.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The East boys overcame a deficit with a Baker round score of 985 to secure a 2,865-2,739 victory. East's girls were dominant with a 2,816-2,111 win over the Saints.

At Iowa City, Nate Venem put together a two-game series of 401 and Cedar Falls defeated Iowa City High, 2,891 to 2,644.

In the girls' dual Cedar Falls was unable to make up enough pins late as City High's 245 Baker round game highlighted a 2,612-2,554 win over the Tigers.

Bowling summaries

Boys

WATERLOO EAST 2,865, CEDAR RAPIDS XAVIER 2,739

EAST -- Alec Timmerman 325, Chris Little 387, Tanner Werkmeister 347, Nick Peterson 401, Logan Balk 420.

Baker round

EAST -- 187-185-220-189-204 -- 985

XAVIER -- 184-154-154-160-180 -- 832

CEDAR FALLS 2,891, CITY HIGH 2,644

CEDAR FALLS -- Matthew Swanson 386, Logan Stoll 350, Nate Venem 401, Matthew Edler 328, Ryan Venem 405.

CITY HIGH -- Nile Franz 345, Nick Saltzman 303, Dylan Irvin 458, Tyler Cermak 305, Zach Russell 285.

Baker round

CEDAR FALLS -- 242-179-192-214-189 -- 1,016.

CITY HIGH -- 210-170-161-170-237 -- 948.

Girls

EAST 2,816, XAVIER 2,111

EAST -- Alyssa Duckworth 433, Kadence Hyde 340, Stephanie Burge 416, Jersie Benson 368, BaiLee Snapp 335.

Baker round

EAST -- 201-220-178-163-162 -- 924.

XAVIER -- 117-117-133-140-121 -- 628.

IOWA CITY HIGH 2,612, CEDAR FALLS 2,554

CEDAR FALLS -- Jewell Wilson 305, Anna Frahm 354, Hailey Taylor 304, Amelia Saltzman 361, Maya Brinker 338.

CITY HIGH -- Jillian Hubble 324, Carlie Prymek 311, Britney Russell 334, Shaylin Brown 349, Elyse Rios 388.

Baker round

CEDAR FALLS -- 156-181-180-202-173 -- 892.

CITY HIGH -- 158-149-245-165-189 -- 906.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Class 1A playoff football between Dike-New Hartford and Jesup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News