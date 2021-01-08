Metro bowling roundup: East sweeps Xavier;

Waterloo East's bowling teams swept Cedar Rapids Xavier inside Cadillac Lanes.
Support Local Journalism
The East boys overcame a deficit with a Baker round score of 985 to secure a 2,865-2,739 victory. East's girls were dominant with a 2,816-2,111 win over the Saints.
At Iowa City, Nate Venem put together a two-game series of 401 and Cedar Falls defeated Iowa City High, 2,891 to 2,644.
In the girls' dual Cedar Falls was unable to make up enough pins late as City High's 245 Baker round game highlighted a 2,612-2,554 win over the Tigers.
Bowling summaries
Boys
WATERLOO EAST 2,865, CEDAR RAPIDS XAVIER 2,739
EAST -- Alec Timmerman 325, Chris Little 387, Tanner Werkmeister 347, Nick Peterson 401, Logan Balk 420.
Baker round
EAST -- 187-185-220-189-204 -- 985
XAVIER -- 184-154-154-160-180 -- 832
CEDAR FALLS 2,891, CITY HIGH 2,644
CEDAR FALLS -- Matthew Swanson 386, Logan Stoll 350, Nate Venem 401, Matthew Edler 328, Ryan Venem 405.
CITY HIGH -- Nile Franz 345, Nick Saltzman 303, Dylan Irvin 458, Tyler Cermak 305, Zach Russell 285.
Baker round
CEDAR FALLS -- 242-179-192-214-189 -- 1,016.
CITY HIGH -- 210-170-161-170-237 -- 948.
Girls
EAST 2,816, XAVIER 2,111
EAST -- Alyssa Duckworth 433, Kadence Hyde 340, Stephanie Burge 416, Jersie Benson 368, BaiLee Snapp 335.
Baker round
EAST -- 201-220-178-163-162 -- 924.
XAVIER -- 117-117-133-140-121 -- 628.
IOWA CITY HIGH 2,612, CEDAR FALLS 2,554
CEDAR FALLS -- Jewell Wilson 305, Anna Frahm 354, Hailey Taylor 304, Amelia Saltzman 361, Maya Brinker 338.
CITY HIGH -- Jillian Hubble 324, Carlie Prymek 311, Britney Russell 334, Shaylin Brown 349, Elyse Rios 388.
Baker round
CEDAR FALLS -- 156-181-180-202-173 -- 892.
CITY HIGH -- 158-149-245-165-189 -- 906.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Nick Petaros
Sports Reporter
Sports reporter for The Courier
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.