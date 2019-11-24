{{featured_button_text}}

Cedar Falls

  • Head coaches: Boys, Brad Baker. Girls, Scott Holman.
  • Returning letterwinners: Boys: Nick Helmets, Stanley Adix, William Nickey, Ryan Venem. Girls: Sofia Munoz, Lexi Williams, Aleena Ghumam, Gretchen Fixen, Jewell Wilson, Paige Frahm, Katie Waltz, Hailey Taylor.

Schedule

Nov. 26 — Linn-Mar, Maple Lanes, 3:15 p.m., Dec. 6 — Dubuque Wahlert, Maple Lanes, 4:15 p.m., Dec. 10 — at West, Maple Lanes, 3:15 p.m., Dec. 20 — Dubuque Senior, Maple Lanes, 4:15 p.m.

Jan. 3 — Cedar Rapids Washington, Maple Lanes, 4:15 p.m., Jan. 10 — at Cedar Rapids Xavier, May City Bowl, 3:45 p.m., Jan. 17 — at Iowa City High, Colonial Lanes, 3:15 p.m., Jan. 18 — at Clinton Invitational, Plaza Bowl, 2 p.m., Jan. 24 — at Cedar Rapids Prairie, Lancer Lanes, 4 p.m., Jan. 30 — at MVC Divisional, Lancer Lanes (Cedar Rapids), 10 a.m.

Feb. 7 — Western Dubuque, Maple Lanes, 4:15 p.m., Feb. 14 — Waterloo East, Maple Lanes, 4:15 p.m., Feb. 18 — at Districts/Regionals, TBA.

Waterloo East

  • Head coach: Mike Weber
  • Returning letterwinners: Boys: Michael Ginther, Tyrell Newman, Nick Peterson.Girls: Abigail Williams, Stephanie Burge, Malorie Cary, Soleil Morgan, Bailee Snapp.

Schedule

Dec. 26 — Waterloo West, Cadillac Lanes, 3:45 p.m., Dec. 5 — at Dubuque Hempstead, Creslanes, 3 p.m., Dec. 13 — Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Cadillac Lanes, 3:45 p.m., Dec. 20 — at Western Dubuque, Cobra Lanes (Farley), 3:45 p.m.

Jan. 3—Cedar Rapids Prairie, Cadillac Lanes, 3:45 p.m., Jan. 10 — at Iowa City High, Colonial Bowling Lanes, 3:15 p.m., Jan. 17 — at Cedar Rapids Xavier, May City Bowl, Jan. 18 — at Clinton Invitational, Plaza Bowl, 2 p.m., Jan. 24 — Cedar Rapids Washington, Cadillac Lanes, 3:45 p.m., Dec. 30 — at MVC Divisional, Lancer Lanes (Cedar Rapids), 10 a.m.

Feb. 7 — Dubuque Senior, Cadillac Lanes, 3:45 p.m., Feb. 14 — at Cedar Falls, Maple Lanes, 4:15 p.m., Feb. 18 — at Regionals, TBD.

Waterloo West

  • Head coach: Brandon Steen
  • Returning letterwinners: Boys: Joshua Smith, Ben Melcher, Kale Smith, Tristan Corcoran. Girls: Braley Bogart, Kayley Fangman, Melanie Nelson, Halley Hackbard, Rachel Bass.

Schedule

Nov. 26 — at East, Cadillac Lanes, 3:45 p.m., Dec. 6 — at Western Dubuque, Cobra Lanes (Farley), 4 p.m., Dec. 10 — Cedar Falls, Maple Lanes, 3:15 p.m., Dec. 14 — at Cedar Rapids Prairie Invitational (G), Lancer Lanes, 1 p.m., Dec. 19 — at Dubuque Hempstead, Creslanes, 3 p.m., Dec. 21 — at Cedar Rapids Prairie Invitational (B), Lancer Lanes, 1 p.m.

Jan. 7 — Iowa City High, Maple Lanes, 3:15 p.m., Jan. 14 — Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Maple Lanes, 3:15 p.m., Jan. 17 — Iowa City West, Maple Lanes, 3:15 p.m., Jan. 24 — at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Cedar Rapids Bowling Center, 3:30 p.m., Jan. 30 — at MVC Divisional, Cedar Rapids Bowling Center, 10 a.m.

Feb. 7 — at Dubuque Wahlert, Cherry Lanes, 3 p.m., Feb. 11 — Linn-Mar, Maple Lanes, 3:15 p.m., Feb. 18 — at Regionals, TBD.

Waterloo Columbus

  • Head coach: Kevin Walker
  • Returning letterwinners: Boys: Noah Lumpa, Casey Halbmaier. Girls: Adriana Swanson, Kylie Macomber, Naomi Brooks, Kaitlyn Nathe, Laura McCarthy, Maggie Lupkes.

Schedule

Nov. 26 — Charles City, Cadillac Lanes, 4 p.m., Dec. 3 — Vinton-Shellsburg, 4 p.m., Dec. 6 — at Waverly-Shell Rock, Waverly Bowl Inn, 4 p.m,, Dec. 13 — Tripoli, Cadillac Lanes, 4 p.m.

Jan. 3 — at Forest City, 4 p.m., Jan. 10 — Denver, West Delaware, Cadillace Lanes, 4 p.m., Jan. 17 — at Waukon, Arrowhead Lanes, 4 p.m., Jan. 24 — Sumner-Fredericksburg, Cadillac Lanes, 4 p.m., Jan. 31 — North Fayette-Valley, Cadillac Lanes, 4 p.m.

Feb.1 — Columbus Invitational, Cadillac Lanes, 10 a.m,, Feb. 7 — at Oelwein, Viper Lanes, 4 p.m., Feb. 18 — at Regionals TBD.

— Compiled by Courier Sports Writer Jim Nelson

