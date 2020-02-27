Metro bowlers earn all-conference recognition

Bowlers from this past season's successful metro teams were honored by the Mississippi Valley Conference on Thursday.

Waterloo East state champion Abigail Williams was named the Mississippi Division Athlete of the Year, while Trojans' coach Michael Weber earned the Coach of the Year honor.

Soleil Morgan joined Williams as first team all-conference selections from East's Class 2A state team championship squad. Cedar Falls sophomore Myah Brinker was named to Mississippi Division first team and Waterloo West's Kayley Fangman and Sydney Wilson were first team selections out of the Valley Division.

On the boys' side, Waterloo West seniors Tristan Corcoran and Andrew Turner secured first team honors after helping to lead the Wahawks to a Class 3A state team title. Senior Nick Helmers and junior Ryan Venem of Cedar Falls were first team honorees out of the Mississippi Division.

