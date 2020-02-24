History made at Class 1A state bowling

WATERLOO -- A pair of firsts highlighted action Monday as the annual state bowling tournament kicked off with Class 1A competition at Cadillac XBC.

Louisa-Muscatine's Whittney Morse became the state's first bowler to win three consecutive individual championships when she put together games of 226 and 258 for a 484 series that won by 33 pins. Morse was part of a state-championship team that knocked down 3,043 pins.

On the boys' side, Camanche's Troy Edmunds set a record for the highest two-game score in state championship history with a 566 (288-278). Edmunds' effort led the Indians to a team title with 3,279 pins.

Locally, Charles City placed third in the boys' and girls' team race.

Sophomore Cael Bohlen led the Comet boys with a runner-up 490 (211-279). Senior Cade Schmidt tied for ninth with a 441 (245-196).

Charles City's girls were led by a 393 (192-201) from senior Joslyn Cotton.

Independence, led by Addie Nabholz's 342 (142-200), placed fifth with a 1,603 score.

