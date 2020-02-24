History made at Class 1A state bowling

WATERLOO -- A pair of firsts highlighted action Monday as the annual state bowling tournament kicked off with Class 1A competition at Cadillac XBC.
Louisa-Muscatine's Whittney Morse became the state's first bowler to win three consecutive individual championships when she put together games of 226 and 258 for a 484 series that won by 33 pins. Morse was part of a state-championship team that knocked down 3,043 pins.
On the boys' side, Camanche's Troy Edmunds set a record for the highest two-game score in state championship history with a 566 (288-278). Edmunds' effort led the Indians to a team title with 3,279 pins.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.
Locally, Charles City placed third in the boys' and girls' team race.
Sophomore Cael Bohlen led the Comet boys with a runner-up 490 (211-279). Senior Cade Schmidt tied for ninth with a 441 (245-196).
Charles City's girls were led by a 393 (192-201) from senior Joslyn Cotton.
Independence, led by Addie Nabholz's 342 (142-200), placed fifth with a 1,603 score.
Class 1A bowling results
Girls
TEAM STANDINGS -- 1. Louisa-Muscatine 3,043, 2. Central DeWitt 2,719, 3. Charles City 2,577, 4. Dubuque Wahlert 2,577, 5. Independence 2.437, 6. Harlan 2,433, 7. Red Oak 2,305, 8. Clarke 2,305.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS -- 1. Whitney Morse (LM) 226-258 -- 484, 2. Christina Harrelso (Vinton) 236-215 -- 451, 3. Kaylee Tabbee (Camanche) 238-207 -- 445, 4. Jersey Lessenger (LM) 199-239 -- 438, 5. Joslyn Cotton (Charles City) 192-201 -- 393.
Boys
TEAM STANDINGS -- 1. Camanche 3,279, 2. Louisa-Muscatine 3,075, 3. Charles City 3,063, 4. Durant 3,060, 5. Shenandoah 3,049.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS -- 1. Troy Edmunds (Camanche) 288-278 -- 566, 2. Cael Bohlen (Charles City) 211-279 -- 490, 3. Drew Handerson (Durant) 231-245 -- 476, 4. Keaten Bieri (LM) 167-299 -- 466, 5. Connor Thompson (Forest City) 222-237 -- 459.