High School Roundup: West girls open bowling season with win

FARLEY – The Waterloo West girls’ bowling team opened with a dominating effort Monday in their season opener against Western Dubuque at Cobra Lanes.

Ainslee McConaughy rolled a 247 game on her way to a two-game series of 420 to lead the Wahawks.

West beat the Bobcats, 2,613 to 1,463.

Samantha Camilo added a 379 series with a high game of 215, and Sydney Wilson rolled games of 186 and 188 for a 374.

The West boys were edged by WD, 3,083 to 2,731.

Ben Geer rolled a 408 with a high game of 211, while Tayvon Homolar had a 394 with a 201, and Dakotah Reiss had a 392 with a 211.

Girls' basketball

Aplington-Parkersburg 54, Hampton-Dumont-Cal 30: Four different players scored in double figures as the Falcons opened the 2022-23 season with a double-digit victory.

Junior Kendall Riherd led A-P in scoring with 14, while Ellen Waller and Kennedy Lind each had 12. Lind was six of six from the field. Quinnlyn Schultz added 10 points.

The Falcons recorded 19 steals in the game as Schultz and Waller each had four, while Adison Wiliamson, Riherd and Lind all had three.