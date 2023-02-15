WATERLOO — A freshman bowler from Waterloo East kicked off his day at the Class 2A State Qualifying Meet in with a standout performance.

Alex Huntley rolled 12 consecutive strikes to open the competition with the highest possible score in bowling—300.

In the friendly confines of Cadillac XBC, Huntley followed up his perfect start with games of 187 and 186 to record a series score of 673.

The freshman’s score put him among the top eight performers—in fourth place—at the end of the meet to earn a state title berth. He was the lone Trojan to qualify.

In Marshalltown, Waterloo West earned a team state bowling berth in Class 3A while a trio of Cedar Falls Tigers secured individual qualifications.

As a team, West ran away with the meet and recorded a team score of 3,145—nearly 200 more points than Marshalltown which scored 2,952.

Tayvon Homolar led West with a a high-game of 236 and series score of 671. Brady Steere added a series score of 653 to finish second on West. Homolar and Steere earned the Wahawks’ two individual qualifications.

Dakotah Reiss added a series of 615—falling 20 pins shy of an individual qualification.

For Cedar Falls, Jacob Nickey, Matthew Edler and Jackson Satterlee all finished among the top eight individuals to earn state berths.

Nickey led all qualifiers with a series score of 708. In his high-game, he scored a 246. Edler finished second with a series of 687 and high-game of 257. Satterlee narrowly edged out Michael Wlochal of Dubuque Senior by seven points to take the final qualifying spot with a series of 635.