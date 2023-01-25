High School Bowling: Charles City's Girkin a master at lefty...righty bowling

WATERLOO – Charles City junior Claire Girkin has earned a name for herself as the top bowler on the Comets’ roster.

Her performance in the North Central Bowling Conference Tournament Wednesday at Cadillac Lanes cemented her standing as the Comet’s go-to bowler.

Bowling in the anchor position, her two strikes in the final frame helped lift Charlies City past North Fayette Valley and Decorah.

The feat made more impressive by the challenges she faced early in the season.

In the summer, Girkin injured her right shoulder playing softball. With bowling season around the corner, she had to adapt if she wanted to play. That meant learning to bowl left-handed.

However, the process was more complicated than simply rolling the ball with her other arm. Learning to bowl left-handed meant Girkin had to re-learn her steps and body movements going into the throw.

“It got a little confusing,” Girkin said. “So when I was still practicing a little bit right-handed, but bowling meets and competing left-handed, it was more of like, ‘oh, what foot do I step with, do I slide with? Where are my shoulders at,’ and just thinking a lot of about that.”

Girkin bowled as a lefty for the first two months averaging around 140 per game at first. It was a step back from the typical 177.4 she bowled as a sophomore.

According to head coach Doug Bohlen, she barely qualified for varsity in her first outing as a southpaw, but her knowledge of the game saw her through, a byproduct of her father and fellow bowler Scott.

“I bowl with her dad and he and I talk bowling a lot and he’s very knowledgeable of the game,” Bohlen said. “Claire understands oil patterns and ball surfaces … left-handed her last two or three meets, I don’t think she ever missed the head pin. And to do that with your off hand is pretty amazing.”

By the time Girkin was cleared to bowl right-handed again, she was back to being Charles City’s top scorer. On her first game back after getting the go-ahead from doctors, she bowled 200-plus game against Tripoli. Meanwhile, her resilience caught the attention of her teammates.

“They see that if someone, a teammate can bowl with her other hand, that maybe we ought to pick our game up a little bit with our normal hand,” Bohlen said.

As for Girkin, while she’s done with her left hand, the lessons she picked up in the lanes will stay with her for years to come.

“[I’ve learned] determination, sticking with it,” Girkin said. “And understanding and giving myself grace that I am left-handed and not to be so hard on myself for that part of it.”

Alongside Charles City’s first place showing, the boys also played well on Wednesday, placing third behind North Fayette Valley and Decorah.

“We had frames where it didn’t go well for us, or we threw a bad ball, or this or that,” said Brian Bohlen, who oversaw coaching for the girls during the tournament. “But they did a nice job of handling the pressure and we just stayed to stay calm all day and think about their next shot and not the shot before that and they did a really nice job of staying positive and not letting the pressure get to them.”

