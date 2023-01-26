 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING

High School Bowling: Cedar Falls girls third at MVC Divisional

CEDAR RAPIDS – Anna Frahm was fifth and Maggie Goodwin sixth to highlight the Cedar Falls’ girls bowling performance Thursday at the Mississippi Valley divisional meet at May City Bowl.

Frahm fired a two-game series of 409 (high game of 232), and Goodwin had a 403 (high game of 233) to lead the Tigers to a third place finish in the Mississippi Division. 

Cedar Falls posted a score of 2,576. Dubuque Senior won with a 3,101.

In the boys’ competition, the Tigers finished sixth with a score of 2,863, Owen Brinker had a 441 with high game of 236, while Jacob Nickey rolled a 417 and Ethan Montgomery a 415.

