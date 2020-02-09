Fire forces high school bowlers to relocate

Five of the seven members of Baker’s varsity rotation didn’t have access to any of their bowling gear following the fire. Three days later, some of the equipment that was able to be salvaged from locker rooms is just beginning to get distributed.

The Iowa Bowling Coaches Association sent out an email on Wednesday, and Baker related the responses that came in were amazing. Cedar Falls acquired replacement balls from Cedar Rapids’ May City Bowl and the Cedar Rapids Bowling Center. Pro shop owners Andy Diercks and Rob Aimers quickly drilled the new balls so the team could use them in Thursday’s co-ed meet against Western Dubuque that was moved to Farley’s Cobra Lanes.

The Cedar Falls boys won with a strong score of 2,974, and the Tiger girls were just five pins shy of a victory at 2,700. Quickly adjusting to new equipment presented new challenges.

“Every ball is going to be different,” Cedar Falls girls’ coach Scott Holman said. “The shoes, they slide differently. One of my girls fell down in the first practice she did at the meet yesterday because the shoes slid a lot more than her older shoes. It’s a big adjustment.”