Despite late arrival to sport, father-daughter duo finish bowling season at state

The senior only started bowling for the Columbus Catholic Sailors 14 months ago, but she reached the state tournament while coached by her father.

“I never thought I would get here,” Columbus senior Julia Larsen said. “This is really important to me.”

Adding to the importance of the event, Waterloo hosted the individual state tournament at Maple Lanes, giving Larsen the opportunity to complete her career in her hometown.

Teammates and friends made sure to capitalize on the opportunity to cheer on Larsen. A strong cheering section packed the area behind Larsen’s lanes during the qualifying rounds on Tuesday.

“Every time I turned around, I saw them,” Larsen said. “It gives me a little more encouragement. It really helps with your mental state, especially with bowling.”

James Larsen, Julia’s father and Columbus Catholic head bowling coach, said his daughter joined the girls bowling team at Columbus Catholic for the 2020-2021 season at the request of her older brother.

“When he begged Julia to bowl last year, it was because we were not sure we would have a full team,” James said. “To then be able to coach both your son and your daughter in a sport they have really embraced…is an amazing experience. I am incredibly proud and honored.”

Being new to the sport, both Larsen’s said bowling taught them different lessons.

“You have your bad days,” Julia said. “You just have to get through it…Make the changes, push through and stay positive...if you have a bad ball, you just have to get through it.”

For James, he said he learned the importance of the small details.

“A lot of that stuff it is the small details,” James said. “You move over one or two boards…can completely change the outcome.”

The lone representative from Columbus Catholic at the individual tournament, Larsen’s season finished in the qualifying rounds of the state tournament as the senior’s three-game block of 408 fell shy of the top eight.

In her final season, Larsen played 20 games and led the Sailors with 2,978 total pins and a high game of 205.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0