Cedar Falls girls take third at state, West comes up just short

The Cedar Falls Tigers girls bowling team finished third while the Waterloo West Wahawks came up short in the 3A team bowling tournament.

“It’s an awesome day,” said Cedar Falls head coach Scott Holman. “We battled all day long. I’m proud of these girls. They never quit.”

On Wednesday morning, the top eight boys and girls bowling teams in Iowa met at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo to compete. The Cedar Falls girls’ varsity team was able to advance against Linn-Mar in the quarterfinals, but lost in the semifinals to Ottumwa. After their loss, they got the chance to bowl a consolation round and took bronze after out-bowling Dubuque Senior.

The outcome of the tournament, however, came as something of a surprise for Waterloo West, who boasted the highest scoring girls’ varsity team in 3A. On Monday, senior Sydney Wilson and freshman Ainslee McConaughy came in first and second.

“The girls were very close this year, they worked extremely hard,” Wahawks head coach Brandon Steen said. “And today, we just didn’t quite have it. It was one of those days.”

Still, the team was grateful for the time they shared together on the lanes. This included No. 5 bowler and Wahawk senior Melanie Nelson. Nelson has been bowling for eight years and has wanted to join the Waterloo West team since she saw her older sister play for them. Now getting ready to graduate, she looks back on her time bowling at West with no regret.

“It was honestly some of the best years of my life,” Nelson said. “I think coach Brandon Steen does a really good job of getting to know his athletes and does a really good job pep talks and stuff like that.”

