Cedar Falls girls bowling team clinches third straight berth to state

IOWA CITY – For the Cedar Falls girls' bowling team, the state tournament has been a source of incremental progress.

Two years ago, the Tigers placed sixth. Last year, they jumped to third. If another crack at a state title was in the works, Cedar Falls would need to adjust to some new rules and get through a talented field at a Class 3A state-qualifying tournament on Tuesday.

"They bond really well together," Cedar Falls Coach Troy Holman said after the Tigers finished second in the Baker games portion and earned a third-consecutive state berth at Colonial Lanes. "They strive to do better. They listen well, pick up their spares. They adjusted throughout the day very well."

This was the first season in which the Baker style of bowling – in which each of the five team members bowl two frames and the team's cumulative pin count is totaled to determine a winner – was used to determine which teams qualify for state.

"I personally like it just because the individual tournament becomes more of an individual tournament," Cedar Falls senior Myah Brinker said. "Before, basically if your team qualified, every individual qualified. I like that it is separate."

The top-eight individual scorers from each of four state-qualifying tournament sites qualify for the individual state tournament, while each site's top-two teams in total pins from the Baker games portion qualify for the team tournament.

With 2,725 total pins in the Baker games – 71 behind first-place Iowa City High, which earned the other spot in the team tournament – Cedar Falls qualified its entire team. In the individual competition, senior Katie Waltz earned a state berth by placing seventh with 554 pins. Junior Anna Frahm will join Waltz in the individual tournament field after finishing second with a score of 639, just two pins behind Sydney Dannen of Marshalltown.

"We were really happy with how we did," Frahm said. "We just wanted to get top two, that was our big focus. And then obviously it was nice to have a few of us qualify individually...It ended up working out OK. We had a positive attitude through the whole thing."

Senior Hailey Taylor, freshman Maggie Goodwin and senior Rebecca Funk round out the Cedar Falls lineup, which will compete at the team state tournament Feb. 23 at Cadillac XBC in Waterloo.

The individual state tournament will be Feb. 21 at the refurbished Maple Lanes, which was out of commission for a time due to a fire and is Cedar Falls' home alley.

"Bowling is a very mental sport," Brinker said. "So having already been there and having it be at our home house is very helpful to our team, especially."

On the boys' side, Marshalltown and Davenport North earned state bids with their Baker games' performances, while Cedar Falls junior Jacob Nickey – who finished fourth with 675 pins – and Tigers' freshman Owen Brinker (sixth with 640) earned individual state bids.

At the state-qualifying meet at Waterloo, the Waterloo West girls qualified both as a team (winner of the Baker games portion) and three individuals that claimed the top-three spots in the standings – Ainslee McConaughy (686 pins), Sydney Wilson (673) and Melanie Nelson (665).

The Waterloo West boys finished second as a team to Waukee in the Baker games competition and garnered a state berth. The Wahawks also qualified four bowlers for the individual tournament in Brady Steere (first with 773 pins), Jonathan Featherston (runner-up with 704), Aidan Kohl (fifth with 693) and sixth-place Tayvon Homolar (692).

