Cedar Falls bowlers reach state, East girls in hunt for at-large bid

WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley’s talented youth bowlers will once again be in the mix when the state championships return to Waterloo’s Cadillac XBC early next week.

One day after the Cedar Falls boys put together an eye-opening score of 3,315 to win their district at Cedar Rapids’ Lancer Lanes, the Cedar Falls girls finished with a program record total of 3,042 during the 3A qualifying meet at Cadillac XBC.

In Class 2A at Cadillac XBC, defending state champion Waterloo East’s girls were edged by Western Dubuque in a closely-contested title race, 2,782 to 2,757. The Trojans may still be able to secure one of three at-large bids into state. That won’t known until the final district in Des Moines takes place on Thursday.

For the Cedar Falls girls, sophomore Anna Frahm led Tuesday’s championship performance with a 464 series (205-259) that was good for second individually. Myah Brinker added a ninth-place 426 (236-190). The Tigers excelled in the baker rotation, combining to surpass 200 in the first four games before holding on to defeat Dubuque Hempstead by a total of eight pins.