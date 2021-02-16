Cedar Falls bowlers reach state, East girls in hunt for at-large bid

WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley’s talented youth bowlers will once again be in the mix when the state championships return to Waterloo’s Cadillac XBC early next week.
One day after the Cedar Falls boys put together an eye-opening score of 3,315 to win their district at Cedar Rapids’ Lancer Lanes, the Cedar Falls girls finished with a program record total of 3,042 during the 3A qualifying meet at Cadillac XBC.
In Class 2A at Cadillac XBC, defending state champion Waterloo East’s girls were edged by Western Dubuque in a closely-contested title race, 2,782 to 2,757. The Trojans may still be able to secure one of three at-large bids into state. That won’t known until the final district in Des Moines takes place on Thursday.
For the Cedar Falls girls, sophomore Anna Frahm led Tuesday’s championship performance with a 464 series (205-259) that was good for second individually. Myah Brinker added a ninth-place 426 (236-190). The Tigers excelled in the baker rotation, combining to surpass 200 in the first four games before holding on to defeat Dubuque Hempstead by a total of eight pins.
Waterloo West finished fourth out the six 3A teams at Cadillac XBC with a score of 2,886. Sophomore Sydney Wilson led the Wahawks with a fifth-place individual series of 438 (235-203) and junior Melanie Nelson was seventh at 430 (236-194).
In the 2A girls’ meet on Tuesday, East placed four bowlers in the top nine during the series portion. Malorie Cary led the way with a 414 (205-209), followed by a fourth-place series from Jersie Benson, 398 (203-195).
Western Dubuque had a 21 pin lead over East entering the baker rotation and finished 25 pins ahead of the Trojans.
In Class 1A, Waterloo Columbus finished fifth at Dubuque’s Cherry Lanes with a 1,834 total. Host Dubuque Wahlert won at 2,405.
On Monday, Cedar Falls’ entire boys’ team bowled above a 424 series. Matthew Swanson led the Tigers with a third place 464 (227-237) followed by teammate Christopher Fordyce’s 461 (203-258). Cedar Falls recorded games of 249 and 230 in the baker rotation.
The Cedar Falls girls will bowl at state on Tuesday morning and the boys Tuesday afternoon next week in Waterloo.
Bowling summaries
Tuesday
Class 3A Girls
at Cadillac XBC
TEAM STANDINGS — 1. Cedar Falls 3,042, 2. Dubuque Hempstead 3,034, 3. Dubuque Senior 2,955, 4. Waterloo West 2,886, 5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2,714, 6. Cedar Rapids Washington 2,415.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS — 1. Libby Leach (Hempstead) 233-244 — 477, 2. Anna Frahm (Cedar Falls) 205-259 — 464 3. Zoe Schultz (Hempstead) 258-198 — 456.
CEDAR FALLS—Frahm 205-259 — 464, Myah Brinker 236-190 — 426, Katie Walz 187-201 — 388, Amelia Saltzman 203-178 — 381, Jewell Wilson 161-190 — 351, Hailey Taylor 180-166 — 346.
Baker rotation—202-204-228-243-155.
WATERLOO WEST—Sydney Wilson 235-203 — 438, Melanie Nelson 236-194 — 430, Kayley Fangman 200-217 — 417, Halley Hackbarth 163-187 — 350, Samantha Camilo 155-180 — 335, Lydia Orr 117-124 — 241.
Baker rotation—178-209-145-165-219.
Class 2A Girls
at Cadillac XBC
TEAM STANDINGS — 1. Western Dubuque 2,782, 2. Waterloo East 2,757, 3. Waverly-Shell Rock 2,602, 4. Decorah 2,369, 5. Cedar Rapids Xavier 2,363, 6. Marion 1,955.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS — 1. Sara Horsfield (WD) 268-172 — 440, 2. Jasmine Ator (Waverly-Shell Rock) 182-234 — 416, 3. Malorie Cary (East) 205-209 — 414, 4. Jersie Benson (East) 203-195 — 398, 5. Kirsten Butcher (WD) 201-193 — 394.
WATERLOO EAST — Cary 205-209 — 414, Benson 203-195 — 398, Stephanie Burge 190-182 — 372, BaiLee Snapp 148-218 — 366, Alyssa Duckworth 148-169 — 317, Airyonna Short 125-168 — 293.
Baker rotation—204-182-194-158-152.
Class 1A Girls
at Cherry Lanes
TEAM STANDINGS — 1. Dubuque Wahlert 2,405, 2. West Delaware 2,220, 3. Sumner-Fredericksburg 2,083, 4. Waukon 1,966, 5. Waterloo Columbus 1,834, 6. Benton Community 1,747.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS — 1. Lola Grap (Wahlert) 210-197 — 407, 2. Emma Pitz (Sumner-Fredericksburg) 164-208 — 372, 3. Jamie Vondra (Wahlert) 187-164 — 351, 4. Madi Palmer (Waukon) 179-160 — 339, 5. Abbie Beutin (Wahlert) 179-158 — 337.
COLUMBUS — Kylie Macomber 88-176 — 264, Naomi Brooks 130-121 — 251, Olivia Thompson 119-118 — 237, Adriana Swanson 96-135 231, Julia Larsen 105-121 — 226, Gina Pranger 90-109 — 199.
Baker rotation—137-140-101-136-111 — 1,834.
Monday
Class 3A Boys
at Lancer Lanes
TEAM STANDINGS—1. Cedar Falls 3,315 2. Dubuque Hempstead 3,061, 3. Pleasant Valley 3,026, 4. Dubuque Senior 2,997, 5. Cedar Rapids Prairie 2,997, 6. Bettendorf 2,788.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS—1. Mason Kreig (Senior) 472, 2. Hudson Orr (Hempstead) 469, 3. Matthew Swanson (Cedar Falls) 464, 4. Christopher Fordyce (Cedar Falls) 461, Alex Waldron (Pleasant Valley) 459.