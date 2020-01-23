Boffeli focused on team amid dominant season

"My dad would always nag me, saying let's go to the gym and get a practice in," Boffeli said. "I'm very thankful for that because without him I would not be anywhere close to where I'm at today. We still go to the gym and play one-on-one, we play PIG, HORSE, he rebounds for me and he's always there for me through the ups and downs."

As a freshman, Boffeli made a solid impact. She averaged 6.9 points per game and led the Lancers with 6.8 rebounds per game in a season that ended with North Scott winning its first state championship in girls basketball.

She followed that up averaging 12.4 points and 8.9 rebounds as a sophomore to earn second team all-state honors from the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and third team honors from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.

However, the Lancers fell a game short of returning to the state tournament in a regional final loss to Fairfield.

"We were humbled by that game," Boffeli said. "It motivated us, ticked us off a little bit."

That may have been just what Boffeli and the Lancers needed.

Proving them wrong

Despite entering last year's postseason averaging 17.7 points and 11.0 rebounds per game, Boffeli was flying somewhat under the radar when it came to recruiting, an offer from Division-II Truman State the only one on the table.

Boffeli admitted there was some frustration but had plenty of people in her corner keeping her focused on the long term outcome.

"I remember coach (T.J.) Case telling me, 'Just keep proving them wrong Grace,'" Boffeli said. "My teammates told me to keep working hard, you're as good as some others and college coaches will notice you."

Boffeli's play last postseason was hard to ignore.

She averaged 19 points and 10.8 rebounds in five games, and really broke out in the last two games of the state tournament, averaging 24 points, including 21 in the first half of North Scott's championship win over Marion. She was named the tournament captain and was chosen as a first team all-stater by the IPSWA.

"It was her chance to prove people wrong," Case said.

Suddenly, college interest picked up.

Eastern Illinois gave Boffeli her first Division I offer. Then in June, she received an offer from Northern Iowa.

Boffeli had always been on the Panthers' radar, but her state tournament performance, and a strong AAU season with Lady Martin Brothers Elite, increased the interest from the coaching staff, who had an available scholarship after losing a recruit for medical reasons.

"Her ability to make plays on both sides of the basketball, especially in the state tournament, is probably what got a lot of people’s attention, including ours, even though she was already on our radar," UNI head coach Tanya Warren said.

Boffeli admitted UNI was always high on the list, with her parents both attending college there as well as giving her the chance to play again with Rucker. She committed on June 28, a weight lifted off her shoulders.

"Throughout my sophomore and junior year, I was pretty stressed about where I was going to go, what my future was going to look like," Boffeli said. "But ever since I've committed I think all the stress has come off and now I just want to have fun."

A giant leap

After the state tournament run, there were plenty of expectations for Boffeli to have a big senior season.

Big doesn't do it justice.

Boffeli has been dominant all season, scoring a career-high 37 points in the season opener against Cedar Rapids Kennedy and carrying that through the first half of the season. She was averaging over 30 points per game until a season-low 13 against Muscatine dropped her average, but she remains second in the state in scoring behind only Dowling's Caitlin Clark, an Iowa commit and McDonald's All-American ranked as the fourth best prospect of 2020 by ESPN.

Boffeli is shooting 68.5 percent from the field, third in the state among players who have attempted at least 170 shots.

It's taken everybody by surprise.

"Since the state tournament, AAU ball and just practicing and training, I would have never thought this is how the season would have gone," Boffeli said. "It's benefiting my team in every way."

Even Case admits this wasn't the expectation, though he always sensed Boffeli had the potential.

"I kind of saw visions of this," he said. "She's always had some good size and you could tell that inside, her back to the basket, just her footwork, when she was going to put it all together, it could possibly be very good.

"But I'd be lying if I told you I thought she'd be averaging 30 a game."

The biggest change in Boffeli's game has been an increased mobility in the post, being able to gain position to receive entry passes as well as box out for rebounds and second-chance points. That came as a result of working with Jordan Delp of Pure Sweat Basketball over the summer and increased time in the weight room.

Warren thinks that speaks to perhaps Boffeli's greatest strength.

"The thing you love and appreciate about Grace is her work ethic," the UNI coach said. "I think, once she understood she could play at this level and not just exist at this level, a lot of things went off in her head in terms of confidence, what it would take in order for her to progress, to come to the next level and make a difference."

Climbing the record books

When it's all said and done, Boffeli has a chance to go down as one of the top players in MAC history.

At her current pace, Boffeli is slated to finish the regular season with 1,493 points, which would be fifth all-time in conference history.

Depending on how far the Lancers go in the postseason, Boffeli could have an additional five games left in her career, potentially moving past the 1,600-point mark and into second on the conference list, behind only Davenport North's Amber Harrington.

She also could finish with over 900 rebounds in her career, joining North's Antonea Stuckey and Muscatine's Jenny Noll as the only players in the MAC to reach that benchmark in 5-on-5 basketball.

"I’ve learned not to take it for granted. I’ve had a front row seat to all of it and it’s been pretty special," Case said. "I think she’s going to go down to be the best post player I’ve ever coached."

However, the thing Boffeli is most focused on is a chance at a third state title.

"I just think the team is more important than myself," Boffeli said. "We comes before I, I think that's a very valuable statement. I just want the team to succeed and how we play in March is what matters."

The next step

Once the basketball season wraps up, Boffeli will get ready to join the Panthers in Cedar Falls.

There, she'll be reunited with Rucker, who leads UNI with 13.3 points per game.

Boffeli credits Rucker with having a huge influence on her as a freshman at North Scott, and is looking forward to being reunited with her former high school teammate.

"When we were a little timid or scared, she helped us through the ups and downs and we all looked up to her," Boffeli said of Rucker. "With her being up there at UNI, she'll be able to help me with the academic part, the athletic part and I'm excited to be playing next year with her."

Warren says Boffeli projects as a stretch 4, with the ability to play the 5 for the Panthers, and thinks there's even more to come.

"Her physicality is tremendous and she never stops playing," Warren said. "That's something you can't teach, how hard you have to go on every single possession. The thing you love about Grace is she's always going to find a way to get you an extra possession.

"There's no question, her best basketball is ahead of her. She's going to have a tremendous collegiate career, if she can stay healthy."