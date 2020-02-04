You are the owner of this article.
Zwack goes off for 50 points
METRO PREP ROUNDUP



WATERLOO -- John Zwack went on a scoring rampage Tuesday night as the Waterloo Christian senior exploded for 50 points in a 67-56 Iowa Star Conference boys' basketball win over Clarksville.

Zwack, a 6-foot-1 senior, made 12 3-point goals, added four conventional buckets and was perfect in 10 free throw attempts. He entered the contest averaging 19.2 points per game. Elliott Flynn added 11 points for the Regents (10-10, 6-5).

Clarksville (2-15, 0-8) was led by Ethan Schmidt with 18 points.

WATERLOO WEST 58, DUBUQUE WAHLERT 45: Fourth-ranked Waterloo West raced out to a 35-13 halftime lead, but had to fight off Dubuque Wahlert late for a Mississippi Valley Conference victory.

Amar Kuljuhovic scored 15 points to lead a balanced attack for the Wahawks (13-2, 8-1). Isaiah Johnson added 13 points, Jaden Keller had 11 and led West in rebounding, and DeQuavion Walker finished with 10 points.

CEDAR FALLS 57, DUBUQUE SENIOR 52: Sixth-ranked Cedar Falls went on the road and handed No. 3 Dubuque Senior its first Mississippi Valley Conference defeat.

The Tigers (12-2, 8-1) started slowly with just six first-quarter points, but recovered to lead 24-22 at halftime. They found themselves down again, 36-35 to start the fourth quarter, but put together a strong finish.

Landon Wolf had 13 points, Josh Ollendieck 12 and Jaxon Heth 10 for Cedar Falls.

WESTERN DUBUQUE 66, WATERLOO EAST 64: Western Dubuque dealt Waterloo East a heartbreaking defeat with a big second-half rally.

East (6-11, 3-8) built a 38-28 halftime lead, but saw that vanish in the third quarter when the Bobcats went on a 20-7 run.

Garrett Baumhover scored 24 points, Dylan Johnson 17 and Tommy DeSollar 16 for Western Dubuque (4-12, 3-7).

Girls' basketball

CEDAR FALLS 61, DUBUQUE SENIOR 34: Cedar Falls shook off a slow start and dominated the second half for a Mississippi Valley Conference win Tuesday.

The seventh-ranked Tigers led 27-22 at halftime, then outscored Senior (7-11, 4-8) 34-12 in the second half when the Tigers hit six of their eight total 3-pointers.

Anaya Barney led Cedar Falls (13-4, 8-3) with 20 points and Emerson Green added 10.

COLO-NESCO 69, VALLEY LUTHERAN 14: Colo-Nesco improved to 15-3 overall and 10-1 in the Iowa Star South as 13 players contributed points.

The Royals were on control all the way, leading 20-2 after the opening quarter and 42-8 at halftime.

Lauren Dawson had eight points for winless Valley Lutheran (0-14, 0-11).

CLARKSVILLE 59, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 8: Clarksville rolled past Waterloo Christian in an Iowa Star Conference game.

The Indians, who led 31-2 at halftime, improved to 15-3 overall and remained unbeaten in league play. Waterloo Christian slipped to 4-15, 2-8.

Summaries

Girls' basketball

CEDAR FALLS 61, DUB. SENIOR 34

DUBUQUE SENIOR (7-11, 4-8) -- Anna Kruse 4 0-0 10, Kayla Grall 3 1-1 7, Bridget Weber 1 0-0 2, Ella Noel 2 0-0 5, Lindsey Eimers 2 4-4 9, Olivia Baxter 0 1-4 1, Payton Kizer 0 0-0 0, Josie Potts 0 0-0 0, Elly Haber 0 0-0 0, Morgan McDowell 0 0-0 0, Mya Beau 0 0-0 0, Lillian Donath 0 0-0 0, Reagan Whalen 0 0-0 0, Rylee Capesius 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Ernst 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 6-9 34.

CEDAR FALLS (13-4, 8-3) -- Anaya Barney 9 1-2 20, Emerson Green 4 2-2 10, Sydney Remmert 3 0-0 6, Jasmine Barney 3 0-0 8, Anna Sandvold 3 0-0 8, Morgan Linck 2 0-0 6, Kayla Hurley 1 0-0 3, Ellie Gerdes 0 0-0 0, Johnna Dieken 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 3-4 61.

Dub. Senior;11;11;8;4 -- 34

Cedar Falls;14;13;16;18 -- 61

3-point goals -- Senior 4 (Kruse 2, Noel 1, Eimers 1), Cedar Falls (A. Barney 1, J. Barney 2, Sandvold 2, Linck 2, Hurley 1). Total fouls -- Senior 6, Cedar Falls 11. Fouled out -- none.

Boys' basketball

WAT. CHRISTIAN 67, CLARKSVILLE 56

CLARKSVILLE (2-15, 0-8) -- Deric Trees 1 0-2 2, Kaden Becker 5 2-3 15, Kelton Kluiter 2 0-0 5, Ethan Schmidt 8 2-3 18, Jacob Stauffer 5 1-4 11, Cooper Negen 1 0-0 2, Corbin Engel 0 3-4 3. Totals 22 8-16 56.

WATERLOO CHRISTIAN (10-10, 6-5) -- John Zwack 14 10-10 50, Carson Rowenhorst 1 0-0 2, Dominick Jones 5 0-0 11, Will Davis 1 0-0 2, Elliott Flynn 5 0-1 11. Totals 25 10-11 67.

Clarksville;9;11;15;21 -- 56

Wat. Christian;13;16;21;17 -- 67

3-point goals -- Clarksville 4 (Becker 3, Kluiter 1). Wat. Christian 17 (Zwack 12, Jones 4, Flynn 1). Total fouls -- Clarksville 14, Wat. Christian 16. Fouled out -- Trees.

CEDAR FALLS 57, DUB. SENIOR 52

CEDAR FALLS (12-2, 8-1) -- Josh Ollendieck 4 1-2 12, Trey Campbell 1 0-0 3, Jaxon Heth 3 2-2 10, Landon Wolf 3 6-7 13, Ben Sernett 2 3-3 8, Cael Loecher 1 0-0 2, Carter Janssen 0 0-0 0, Joe Knutson 1 1-2 3, Chase Courbat 3 0-1 6. Totals 18 13-17 57.

DUBUQUE SENIOR (13-2, 8-1) -- Max Link 1 0-0 3, Tyler Schuster 3 0-1 6, Sam Akins 0 1-2 1, Cain McWilliams 4 0-0 11, Kendrick Watkins-Hogue 1 0-0 3, Daquon Lewis 3 6-6 12, Brock Medinger 4 0-0 10, Jimmy Bonifas 1 4-4 6. Totals 17 11-13 52.

Cedar Falls;6;18;11;22 -- 57

Dub. Senior;9;13;14;16 -- 52

3-point goals -- Cedar Falls 8 (Ollendieck 3, Campbell 1, Heth 2, Wolf 1, Sernett 1), Senior 7 (McWilliams 3, Kendrick-Hogue 1, Link 1, Medinger 2). Total fouls -- Cedar Falls 10, Senior 17. Fouled out -- none.

