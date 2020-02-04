Zwack goes off for 50 points

WATERLOO -- John Zwack went on a scoring rampage Tuesday night as the Waterloo Christian senior exploded for 50 points in a 67-56 Iowa Star Conference boys' basketball win over Clarksville.

Zwack, a 6-foot-1 senior, made 12 3-point goals, added four conventional buckets and was perfect in 10 free throw attempts. He entered the contest averaging 19.2 points per game. Elliott Flynn added 11 points for the Regents (10-10, 6-5).

Clarksville (2-15, 0-8) was led by Ethan Schmidt with 18 points.

WATERLOO WEST 58, DUBUQUE WAHLERT 45: Fourth-ranked Waterloo West raced out to a 35-13 halftime lead, but had to fight off Dubuque Wahlert late for a Mississippi Valley Conference victory.

Amar Kuljuhovic scored 15 points to lead a balanced attack for the Wahawks (13-2, 8-1). Isaiah Johnson added 13 points, Jaden Keller had 11 and led West in rebounding, and DeQuavion Walker finished with 10 points.

CEDAR FALLS 57, DUBUQUE SENIOR 52: Sixth-ranked Cedar Falls went on the road and handed No. 3 Dubuque Senior its first Mississippi Valley Conference defeat.