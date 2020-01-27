West takes a pair from East

WATERLOO -- Cliff Berinobis says his Waterloo West boys’ basketball team understands what crosstown rival Waterloo East is going through this season.
Three years ago, a young Wahawk team took its share of lumps.
Monday at Siddens Gymnasium, the shoe was on the other foot as a veteran West squad overwhelmed a Trojan team that plays six underclassmen on any given night, 80-41.
“East is going to be us in three years, to be honest,” Berinobis said. “They are going to look a lot like us. Hats off to those young kids, they played their hearts out.
“We know what it is like to be young and play a schedule like this. We did it ourselves. But our kids … they played well tonight, too. We really shared the ball and that was a big difference.”
Much like the first contest between the two teams in December where East led 14-10 after one quarter before West surged to a 78-53 win, it was the Trojans who showed the early fight and in particular, junior Ramir Scott.
Scott nailed his first four shots, including three contested 3-pointers. A Domion Schmidt inside basket gave East (4-8) a 15-12 lead before the Wahawks’ Mondre Lagow hit a 3-pointer to equalize the game after one quarter.
The Trojans took the lead one more time to open the second on a Trevion Labeaux bucket with 7:19 to halftime, but East didn't score again for the next 4 minutes, 55 seconds as West (10-2) went on a 16-0 run that featured strong bench play.
“We had some guys who came off the bench and gave us great effort,” Berinobis said. “Nate Ewell, Michael Robinson, Mondre Lagow … we were in a little bit of foul trouble and I let those guys go in there and play it out. We needed them and we got a lot from them tonight.”
West led 38-25 at the half and a 14-0 run midway through the third quarter put the game away.
Antonio Alexander Jr. led West with 15 points, Johnson had 14 and Lagow came off the bench to score a career-high 13 points.
“We shared the ball and that makes it tougher to defend us,” Johnson said. “Any night somebody different can lead us in scoring and that is a good thing for us.”
Scott led East with 16, all in the first half.
In the girls’ game, West (12-3) was in control from the start, storming out to a 30-6 lead after one quarter en route to a 71-25 victory.
Nine Wahawks scored, led by freshman Halli Poock’s 16 points. Sahara Williams had 12, and Jade Domatob had eight off the bench.
East’s Aariona Ezell and Marshay Polk each had seven.
“A good win for us,” West coach Dr. Anthony Pappas said. “We got everybody in and everybody got a lot of minutes and we did a lot of good things.”
“Give East credit. They battled to the end and played hard.”