West takes a pair from East

WATERLOO -- Cliff Berinobis says his Waterloo West boys’ basketball team understands what crosstown rival Waterloo East is going through this season.

Three years ago, a young Wahawk team took its share of lumps.

Monday at Siddens Gymnasium, the shoe was on the other foot as a veteran West squad overwhelmed a Trojan team that plays six underclassmen on any given night, 80-41.

“East is going to be us in three years, to be honest,” Berinobis said. “They are going to look a lot like us. Hats off to those young kids, they played their hearts out.

“We know what it is like to be young and play a schedule like this. We did it ourselves. But our kids … they played well tonight, too. We really shared the ball and that was a big difference.”

Much like the first contest between the two teams in December where East led 14-10 after one quarter before West surged to a 78-53 win, it was the Trojans who showed the early fight and in particular, junior Ramir Scott.

Scott nailed his first four shots, including three contested 3-pointers. A Domion Schmidt inside basket gave East (4-8) a 15-12 lead before the Wahawks’ Mondre Lagow hit a 3-pointer to equalize the game after one quarter.