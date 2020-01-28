West showcases teamwork in win

Wahawk coach Cliff Berinobis can see his veteran team coming together during three wins since suffering their first loss to an Iowa opponent when Iowa City West threw some new wrinkles at them during a 21-point setback.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“I think we’re figuring out some things,” Berinobis said. “We’re starting to share the ball, and when you share the ball good things happen.

“We’ve got the type of team that when they’re willing to share, we’ve got a lot of guys that can do some damage. That’s what you saw tonight. The ball was moving and different guys were scoring.”

Pointing toward the back-to-back games on Monday and Tuesday as good simulation for state tournament play, Walker is part of a deep senior class that hasn’t wavered from its lofty goals.

“We knew we had to come back harder and just play together and stay focused and not let that hold us back,” Walker said, assessing his team’s response to the Iowa City West loss.

By the time West’s main rotation was subbed out Tuesday night, the Wahawks were leading by 40 with six minutes remaining against a Jefferson team (4-8) that had just secured a two-point win over Cedar Rapids Kennedy.