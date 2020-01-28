You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
West showcases teamwork in win
0 comments
top story
PREP BOYS' BASKETBALL

West showcases teamwork in win

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Cedar Rapids Jefferson coach Chris Fechner implored his team to start playing together during the first half of Tuesday night’s game at Class 4A’s No. 7-ranked Waterloo West.

The host Wahawks were already putting on a clinic with fluid ball movement and team defense that ultimately led to a dominant, 77-49 victory inside Siddens Gymnasium.

West (11-2) located its offensive cutters and reversed the ball into open shots as nine different players combined to shoot 32 of 57 (56.1%) from the field. Isaiah Johnson carried the load early by scoring nine of his 13 points during a first quarter in which the Wahawks knocked down their first five shots and jumped out to a 17-3 lead 6 minutes, 30 seconds into the game.

DaQuavion Walker took over for West with a pair of 3-pointers and a traditional three-point play in the second quarter as part of his game-high 21 points. Walker finished 8-for-13 from the field with four 3-pointers. Mondre Lagow added 10 points off the bench in the second half.

Caleb Haag, Antonio Alexander Jr., Amar Kuljuhovic and Nathaniel Ewell each made three field goals while shooting at least 50% from the field.

“We knew that we had to come out and play hard and together as a team and just get the ball moving and get everybody involved,” Walker said.

Wahawk coach Cliff Berinobis can see his veteran team coming together during three wins since suffering their first loss to an Iowa opponent when Iowa City West threw some new wrinkles at them during a 21-point setback.

“I think we’re figuring out some things,” Berinobis said. “We’re starting to share the ball, and when you share the ball good things happen.

“We’ve got the type of team that when they’re willing to share, we’ve got a lot of guys that can do some damage. That’s what you saw tonight. The ball was moving and different guys were scoring.”

Pointing toward the back-to-back games on Monday and Tuesday as good simulation for state tournament play, Walker is part of a deep senior class that hasn’t wavered from its lofty goals.

“We knew we had to come back harder and just play together and stay focused and not let that hold us back,” Walker said, assessing his team’s response to the Iowa City West loss.

By the time West’s main rotation was subbed out Tuesday night, the Wahawks were leading by 40 with six minutes remaining against a Jefferson team (4-8) that had just secured a two-point win over Cedar Rapids Kennedy.

After thinking about it for a while, Walker said his team could still develop its interior game when shots aren’t falling from the perimeter. Berinobis, however, found nothing to critique with how the Wahawks were playing on this night.

“I’m super proud of how we played together,” Berinobis said. “I thought our effort was really good.

“I think we’re starting to play better offensively and that’s a positive for us. We’re starting to adjust a little more and I’m happy with all that.”

Preps of the Week: 2019-2020

Each of The Courier's Preps of the Week for the 2019-2020 school year:

West 77, C.R. Jefferson 49

CEDAR RAPIDS JEFFERSON (4-8) – Osborne Meiborg 0-8 2-2 2, Maison Read 2-6 0-0 6, Brayden Kindhart 3-6 0-0 8, Raejzuan Shockley 3-6 0-0 6, Kenneth Moore 0-2 0-0 0, Andreas Williams 4-8 4-5 13, Kaden Haller 3-7 0-1 9, Carson Blietz 1-1 0-0 2, Connor Harms 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 18-47 6-8 49.

WATERLOO WEST (11-2) – DaQuavion Walker 8-13 1-1 21, Caleb Haag 3-4 0-0 6, Isaiah Johnson 6-9 0-1 13, Antonio Alexander Jr. 3-6 0-0 6, Jaden Keller 0-1 4-4 4, Amar Kuljuhovic 3-6 0-1 6, Mitch Fordyce 0-1 0-0 0, Nathaniel Ewell 3-4 1-3 7, Mondre Lagow 4-7 0-0 10, Kyler Lyons 2-3 0-0 4, Colby Adams 0-1 0-0 0, Michael Robinson Jr. 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 32-57 6-10 77.

Jefferson;6;10;9;24 – 49

West;20;19;21;17 – 77

3-point goals – CRJ 7 (Read 2, Kindhart 2, Haller 2, Moore), West (Walker 4, Lagow 2, Johnson). Total fouls – CRJ 9, West 11. Fouled out – none.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area prep results
Basketball

Area prep results

  • Updated

Waverly-Shell Rock had six pins Thursday as the Go-Hawks rolled to a Northeast Iowa Conference dual wrestling win.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News