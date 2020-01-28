West showcases teamwork in win

WATERLOO -- Cedar Rapids Jefferson coach Chris Fechner implored his team to start playing together during the first half of Tuesday night’s game at Class 4A’s No. 7-ranked Waterloo West.
The host Wahawks were already putting on a clinic with fluid ball movement and team defense that ultimately led to a dominant, 77-49 victory inside Siddens Gymnasium.
West (11-2) located its offensive cutters and reversed the ball into open shots as nine different players combined to shoot 32 of 57 (56.1%) from the field. Isaiah Johnson carried the load early by scoring nine of his 13 points during a first quarter in which the Wahawks knocked down their first five shots and jumped out to a 17-3 lead 6 minutes, 30 seconds into the game.
DaQuavion Walker took over for West with a pair of 3-pointers and a traditional three-point play in the second quarter as part of his game-high 21 points. Walker finished 8-for-13 from the field with four 3-pointers. Mondre Lagow added 10 points off the bench in the second half.
Caleb Haag, Antonio Alexander Jr., Amar Kuljuhovic and Nathaniel Ewell each made three field goals while shooting at least 50% from the field.
“We knew that we had to come out and play hard and together as a team and just get the ball moving and get everybody involved,” Walker said.
Wahawk coach Cliff Berinobis can see his veteran team coming together during three wins since suffering their first loss to an Iowa opponent when Iowa City West threw some new wrinkles at them during a 21-point setback.
You have free articles remaining.
“I think we’re figuring out some things,” Berinobis said. “We’re starting to share the ball, and when you share the ball good things happen.
“We’ve got the type of team that when they’re willing to share, we’ve got a lot of guys that can do some damage. That’s what you saw tonight. The ball was moving and different guys were scoring.”
Pointing toward the back-to-back games on Monday and Tuesday as good simulation for state tournament play, Walker is part of a deep senior class that hasn’t wavered from its lofty goals.
“We knew we had to come back harder and just play together and stay focused and not let that hold us back,” Walker said, assessing his team’s response to the Iowa City West loss.
By the time West’s main rotation was subbed out Tuesday night, the Wahawks were leading by 40 with six minutes remaining against a Jefferson team (4-8) that had just secured a two-point win over Cedar Rapids Kennedy.
After thinking about it for a while, Walker said his team could still develop its interior game when shots aren’t falling from the perimeter. Berinobis, however, found nothing to critique with how the Wahawks were playing on this night.
“I’m super proud of how we played together,” Berinobis said. “I thought our effort was really good.
“I think we’re starting to play better offensively and that’s a positive for us. We’re starting to adjust a little more and I’m happy with all that.”
Preps of the Week: 2019-2020
Each of The Courier's Preps of the Week for the 2019-2020 school year:
AGWSR senior Ali Gerbracht joined South Winneshiek's Felicity Taylor last week as the second female wrestler in the state of iowa to reach 100 wins.
Green means go for the Cedar Falls girls' basketball team.
Ellie Foster's relentless desire to improve has been a key to her high school basketball success.
After securing his first district title, Union's Lake LeBahn is determined to finish his cross country career on a high note at state.
A former gymnast, Cedar Falls senior Ashton Syharath is eyeing a fourth trip to the state diving meet.
Volleyball success has become a tradition for Dike-New Hartford's Weber family.
Jack Moody is the type of golfer who makes an impression on the first tee.
Drew Sonnenberg has been the most efficient passer in the state through the first five weeks of his senior season.
Senior quarterback Cael Loecher is 16-1 as a starter for the No. 2-ranked Tigers.
Before she even stepped onto the court as a varsity starter, Alayna Yates had the attention of coaches from some of college volleyball's top programs.
Isaac Tolbert hasn’t become a success on the football field by backing down from challenges.