West girls rock Linn-Mar

WATERLOO -- For 24 minutes Friday night, the Waterloo West girls' basketball team put on a clinic at Siddens Gymnasium.

It was more than enough for the Wahawks (17-4) as they went on to a 57-43 victory over Linn Mar to clinch the Mississippi Division title in the Mississippi Valley Conference.

"I thought we played an excellent first quarter and great first half," said West coach Dr. Anthony Pappas. "I thought we came out and passed the ball very well and we hit the open girl and we went 10-for-10 shooting. It was a good night overall and we were up by 25 in the second half and we just decided to start working on some other things."

The Wahawks led 4-3 when they reeled off 17 unanswered points to blow it open early.

West had four players record double-digit points, led by Halli Poock with 15. Junior forward Gabby Moore worked the inside to perfection as she scored nine of her 14 points in the opening frame and eclipsed the 200-point barrier for the year with 206 total.

"We were pretty confident coming into this game, but we never underestimate our opponent, ever," said Moore. "You can't ever give in and let them come back. We tried some new things late in the game, but we were still focused on what we needed to do.