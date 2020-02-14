West girls rock Linn-Mar

WATERLOO -- For 24 minutes Friday night, the Waterloo West girls' basketball team put on a clinic at Siddens Gymnasium.
It was more than enough for the Wahawks (17-4) as they went on to a 57-43 victory over Linn Mar to clinch the Mississippi Division title in the Mississippi Valley Conference.
"I thought we played an excellent first quarter and great first half," said West coach Dr. Anthony Pappas. "I thought we came out and passed the ball very well and we hit the open girl and we went 10-for-10 shooting. It was a good night overall and we were up by 25 in the second half and we just decided to start working on some other things."
The Wahawks led 4-3 when they reeled off 17 unanswered points to blow it open early.
West had four players record double-digit points, led by Halli Poock with 15. Junior forward Gabby Moore worked the inside to perfection as she scored nine of her 14 points in the opening frame and eclipsed the 200-point barrier for the year with 206 total.
"We were pretty confident coming into this game, but we never underestimate our opponent, ever," said Moore. "You can't ever give in and let them come back. We tried some new things late in the game, but we were still focused on what we needed to do.
"As a team we go out and work well together and have fun, and we have goals to go far. We will not lose that focus. We have a lot of talent on this team and so much confidence in each other I believe we can put a very good run together here and go really far. It is one of the best teams we have had here in a while."
The Lions never got on track as West's defense was smothering. At one point, the Wahawks forced four turnovers in a row and turned them into points with Brooklyn Smith (12 points) underneath and Sahara Williams (11 points) just inside the arc.
The Wahawks celebrated seniors Ashley Nystrom and Lauren Conrey on their Senior Night. Conrey leads the team in 3-pointers made with 43 but saw no reason to launch more than two Friday.
The Wahawks held a 50-27 advantage going into the final period and were outscored 16-7, but the defense never let it get away from them.
"We've had an excellent season so far and I believe these girls really like each other," said Pappas. "They are division champs and they can turn their focus on the postseason. We set goals before the season and we have reached them, and now we play on."