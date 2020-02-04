West girls jump on Wahlert

WATERLOO — It didn’t take long for the Waterloo West girls’ basketball team to find its swagger Tuesday.
Class 5A’s 8th-ranked Wahawks jumped on Dubuque Wahlert early, then relied on aggressive defense to keep the Eagles at bay in a 66-52 Mississippi Valley Conference victory.
The Wahawks (14-4, 8-4) took control early with a 12-5 run and never let up.
The Golden Eagles (7-11, 5-7), made a short run at the home team, but Halli Poock stopped the momentum quickly with a long range 3-pointer and West grabbed its first double-digit lead at 18-8.
Then, with Poock drawing attention in the lane, senior guard Lauren Conrey took advantage from beyond the arc. Conrey hit six long-range bombs, adding to her team-leading 42 for the season.
“I decided to focus more on basketball and work on improving my game,” said Conrey. “Doctor (West coach Anthony) Pappas helped me change my shot and it has really helped me a lot. Everyone on this team has improved so much from last year, and we have the ability and skills now, but more important, we have great team work.
“Our offense has become more effective and we work hard to make the extra passes needed and find the one that is open. It is so awesome playing on this team.”
Conrey finished with 21 points, as did Poock, who added to her total with a steal and layup as the second quarter ended to five the Wahawks a 40-23 lead at the half.
West continued the assault in the third quarter as the defense came up with big plays to hold the Eagles to just nine points.
A big part of the defensive dominance came under the hoop, with 6-3 Brooklynn Smith not allowing many avenues for the attacking Eagles.
“Our defense has improved a lot since last year and we are breaking off our cuts and shooting the gaps to stop the other team,” said Smith, who had six points, six rebounds and four blocked shots.
“This defense is strong, but there is more to come.”
West led by as many as 30 points in the fourth quarter.
“We were really happy with the performance tonight, especially in our passing game,” Pappas said. “I was very pleased with our offense on how they moved the ball and the shots that they took. I also thought that we were very solid on defense, but we can still get better on that end.
“We need to improve on our rebounds, as well. Overall it was a good night and we got the ‘W’.”
West 66, Wahlert 52
DUBUQUE WAHLERT (7-11, 5-7) — Mary Kate King 1 0-2 2, Allie Kutsch 4 0-0 10, Ana Chandlee 4 0-0 11, Morgan Herrig 4 3-3 11, Emma Donovan 4 0-0 9, Libby Perry 2 0-0 4, Maya Wachter 1 0-0 2, Maggie McDermott 1 0-0 3, Gabby Moran 0 0-0 0, Anna Jensen 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 3-5 52.
WATERLOO WEST (14-4, 8-4) — Halli Poock 8 1-1 21, Gabrielle Moore 3 3-6 10, Lauren Conrey 7 1-2 21 Sahara Williams 2 2-4 6, Brooklyn Smith 3 0-0 6, Sierra Burt 1 0-0 2, Ashley Nystrom 0 0-0 0, Ajla Dzelic 0 0-0 0, Brianna McPoland 0 0-0 0, Jaide Domatob 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 7-13 66.
Dub. Wahlert 8 15 9 20 — 52
Wat. West 21 19 14 12 — 66
3-point goals — Wahlert 7 (Chandlee 3, Kutsch 2, McDermott, Donovan ), West 9 (Conrey 6, Poock 2, Moore). Total fouls — Wahlert 8, West 7. Fouled out — none.