West girls jump on Wahlert

WATERLOO — It didn’t take long for the Waterloo West girls’ basketball team to find its swagger Tuesday.

Class 5A’s 8th-ranked Wahawks jumped on Dubuque Wahlert early, then relied on aggressive defense to keep the Eagles at bay in a 66-52 Mississippi Valley Conference victory.

The Wahawks (14-4, 8-4) took control early with a 12-5 run and never let up.

The Golden Eagles (7-11, 5-7), made a short run at the home team, but Halli Poock stopped the momentum quickly with a long range 3-pointer and West grabbed its first double-digit lead at 18-8.

Then, with Poock drawing attention in the lane, senior guard Lauren Conrey took advantage from beyond the arc. Conrey hit six long-range bombs, adding to her team-leading 42 for the season.

“I decided to focus more on basketball and work on improving my game,” said Conrey. “Doctor (West coach Anthony) Pappas helped me change my shot and it has really helped me a lot. Everyone on this team has improved so much from last year, and we have the ability and skills now, but more important, we have great team work.

“Our offense has become more effective and we work hard to make the extra passes needed and find the one that is open. It is so awesome playing on this team.”