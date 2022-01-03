West-East showdown should be a good one

It’s that time of the basketball season once again.

The Waterloo West vs. Waterloo East basketball teams will meet for the first time this season on Tuesday at East High. The girls game will begin at 6 p.m. with the boys game starting approximately 25 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

For the West boys, it’s been an up and down season so far. After beginning the year 3-0, West dropped three straight to Cedar Rapids Washington, Cedar Falls and Western Dubuque. The game against Western Dubuque was on Dec. 21, so West has had plenty of time to get together, fix the things that weren’t working and figure out how to get back to where they were during that 3-0 start.

Perhaps West’s biggest strength this season has been Si’Marion Anderson. The junior missed last season due to an injury and has more than returned to form. Anderson is the Wahawks’ leading scorer at 19.5 points per game.

On the other side of the court is the East High Trojans. It’s been a rough start to the season for the boys as they’re still seeking their first win. Though East is 0-5, three of their five losses have come by a combined total of nine points. Beating their biggest rivals after a two week break would certainly be one way to jump start their season.

East has had two standout performers so far this year. Martez Wiggly is the leading scorer for the Trojans at 14.2 PPG and also hauls in 7 rebounds per game. Not far behind him is junior Kewone Jones at 12.4 points and 6.2 boards per game. The Trojans will need both players at their best if they’re to pull off the upset on Tuesday.

Before the boys play, however, the girls will take the court and the East-West rivalry is just as intense between the two of them.

While the Wahawk boys have been up and down, it’s been pretty much smooth sailing for Dr. Anthony Pappas’ squad. The West girls currently sit atop of the Mississippi Valley conference at 7-1 with their lone loss coming to City High.

The Little Hawks are one of the best 4A teams in the state, the Wahawks led throughout the game and only ended up losing by two points. All of that is to say, West could easily be 8-0 and they’re still ranked inside the top ten.

It’s no wonder why the Wahawks have been so dominant. The dynamic duo of Halli Poock and Sahara Williams has been a force to be reckoned with this year. Poock is averaging 20.1 ppg, 4.4 steals per game and 5.6 assists per game while Williams is averaging 20.3 ppg, 4.3 spg, 4 apg and 7.6 rpg.

West will go as far as those two will take them, which could be very far indeed.

Finally, there’s the East girls. Things haven’t been quite as smooth for the Trojans as they sit at 2-6, though both of their wins came in dominant fashion (combined margin of 84 points). Brooklyn Love has been one of the best players in the state this season as she’s averaging 13 points, 10 rebounds and 5.9 blocks per game. If Love is firing on all cylinders, East could end up pulling off quite the upset themselves.

Anything can happen when West meets East. No matter what, we should be in for an entertaining night.

