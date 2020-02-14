West boys win another thriller

MARION -- Daquavion Walker converted a pair of free throws with 3 seconds remaining to lift third-ranked Waterloo West to a hard-earned, 51-49 Mississippi Valley Conference boys' basketball win Friday,
Walker, whose late free throws helped the Wahawks (17-2, 12-1) seal a win over Dubuque Senior Tuesday, drove to the basket in the closing seconds to draw the foul. He finished with 10 points for a balanced West squad which also had Antonio Alexander and Isaiah Johnson in double figures with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Linn-Mar's John Steffen stung the Wahawks for 25 points, but the Lions (8-11, 6-7) had little to back him up.
West will host Western Dubuque Tuesday for Senior Night.
Girls' basketball
CEDAR FALLS 73, WATERLOO EAST 9: Fifth-ranked Cedar Falls made quick work of Waterloo East Friday in a Mississippi Valley Conference mismatch.
The Tigers (17-4, 13-3) bolted to a 26-1 first-quarter lead and stretched it to 54-7 by halftime. Anaya Barney had 21 points to lead Cedar Falls and Emerson Green added 19. Ten total Tigers contributed points.