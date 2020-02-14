You are the owner of this article.
West boys win another thriller
METRO PREP ROUNDUP

West boys win another thriller

MARION -- Daquavion Walker converted a pair of free throws with 3 seconds remaining to lift third-ranked Waterloo West to a hard-earned, 51-49 Mississippi Valley Conference boys' basketball win Friday,

Walker, whose late free throws helped the Wahawks (17-2, 12-1) seal a win over Dubuque Senior Tuesday, drove to the basket in the closing seconds to draw the foul. He finished with 10 points for a balanced West squad which also had Antonio Alexander and Isaiah Johnson in double figures with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Linn-Mar's John Steffen stung the Wahawks for 25 points, but the Lions (8-11, 6-7) had little to back him up.

West will host Western Dubuque Tuesday for Senior Night.

Girls' basketball

CEDAR FALLS 73, WATERLOO EAST 9: Fifth-ranked Cedar Falls made quick work of Waterloo East Friday in a Mississippi Valley Conference mismatch.

The Tigers (17-4, 13-3) bolted to a 26-1 first-quarter lead and stretched it to 54-7 by halftime. Anaya Barney had 21 points to lead Cedar Falls and Emerson Green added 19. Ten total Tigers contributed points.

Summaries

Girls' basketball

CEDAR FALLS 73, WAT. EAST 9

WATERLOO EAST (0-21, 0-15) -- Ellasa Horton 2 2-4 6, Aariona Ezell 1 1-2 3, Sequoia Williams 0 0-2 0, Ma'Kaiyla Johnson 0 0-0 0, Madison Whitson 0 0-0 0, Marshay Polk 0 0-0 0, Sharion Wilder 0 0-0 0, Shakieyah Taylor 0 0-0 0, Denay Saffold 0 0-0 0, Valieghja Wright 0 0-0 0, Erion Gafeney 0 0-0 0, SadieJane Allen 0 0-0 0, Jocelyn Foss 0 0-0 0. Totals 3 3-6 9.

CEDAR FALLS (17-4, 13-3) -- Anaya Barney 10 1-2 21, Emerson Green 9 0-1 19, Sydney Remmert 3 2-2 9, Jasmine Barney 3 0-0 6, Lexie Godfrey 1 0-0 3, Ellie Gerdes 1 0-2 2, Anna Sandvold 2 0-0 6, Maggie Schuring 1 1-2 3, Morgan Linck 1 0-0 2, Kayla Hurley 1 0-0 2, Johnna Dieken 0 0-0 0, Taylor Urbanek 0 0-0 0. Totals 32 4-9 73.

Waterloo East;1;6;0;2 -- 9

Cedar Falls;26;28;9;10 -- 73

3-point goals -- East 0, Cedar Falls 5 (Green 1, Remmert 1, Godfrey 1, Sandvold 2). Total fouls -- East 9, Cedar Falls 10. Fouled out -- none.

Girls' bowling

WAT. EAST 2,960, CEDAR FALLS 2,634

CEDAR FALLS -- Lexie Williams 158-164 - 322, Sofia Munoz 160-212 - 372, Katie Waltz 176-134 - 310, Hailey Taylor 165-135 - 300, Maya Brinker 182-236 - 418. Baker rotation -- 230-127-166-168-221 - 912.

WATERLOO EAST -- Macy Wright 191-190 - 381, Abbie Williams 225-231 - 456, Emalee Christensen 181-167 - 348, Stephanie Burge 209-182 - 391, Soleil Morgan 197-226 - 423. Baker rotation -- 205-180-180-205-191 - 961.

Boys' bowling

CEDAR FALLS 3,191, WAT. EAST 2,544

WATERLOO EAST -- Zach Nichols 138-153 - 291, Brandon McElhaney 136-136 - 272, Brady Sawyer 116-248 - 364, Logan Balk 169-169 - 338, Chris Little 201-184 - 385. Baker rotation -- 197-156-219-171-151 - 894.

CEDAR FALLS -- Matthew Swanson 197-213 - 410, Will Nickey 244-169 - 413, Nick Helmers 243-233 - 476, Stanley Adix 210-225 - 435, Ryan Venem 223-193 - 416. Baker rotation -- 213-167-188-231-242 - 1,041.

