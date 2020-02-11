West boys win a thriller at Senior

DUBUQUE -- Third-ranked Waterloo West picked up a big win on the road Tuesday night as the Wahawks held off seventh-ranked Dubuque Senior 51-50 in a Mississippi Valley Conference showdown.

West (15-2, 9-1) was in control for most of the game and led by 13 points with less than four minutes remaining when the Rams (14-2, 9-1) put together a ferocious comeback.

Senior tied the game at 48-48 with 9.7 seconds remaining. Daquavion Walker came up with a big play for West when he rebounded a missed free throw and converted a pair of his own foul shots for a 50-48 Wahawk lead. Walker then intercepted a Senior inbounds pass with :05 left and added another free throw to make it 51-48.

The Rams scored a layup as time expired for the final margin.

It was West's fourth win this season over a Top 10 opponent.

COLUMBUS 51, UNION 44: Columbus Catholic rallied from a 35-29 deficit after three quarters to defeat Union Community 51-44 in a North Iowa Cedar League boys' basketball game Tuesday.

The Sailors finished the game on a 22-9 run for the win as they improved to 5-10 in NICL action and 6-13 overall. Union is 4-17 and 4-12. It was the regular-season finale for both teams.

