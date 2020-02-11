You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
West boys win a thriller at Senior
0 comments
METRO PREP ROUNDUP

West boys win a thriller at Senior

{{featured_button_text}}

DUBUQUE -- Third-ranked Waterloo West picked up a big win on the road Tuesday night as the Wahawks held off seventh-ranked Dubuque Senior 51-50 in a Mississippi Valley Conference showdown.

West (15-2, 9-1) was in control for most of the game and led by 13 points with less than four minutes remaining when the Rams (14-2, 9-1) put together a ferocious comeback.

Senior tied the game at 48-48 with 9.7 seconds remaining. Daquavion Walker came up with a big play for West when he rebounded a missed free throw and converted a pair of his own foul shots for a 50-48 Wahawk lead. Walker then intercepted a Senior inbounds pass with :05 left and added another free throw to make it 51-48.

The Rams scored a layup as time expired for the final margin.

It was West's fourth win this season over a Top 10 opponent.

COLUMBUS 51, UNION 44: Columbus Catholic rallied from a 35-29 deficit after three quarters to defeat Union Community 51-44 in a North Iowa Cedar League boys' basketball game Tuesday.

The Sailors finished the game on a 22-9 run for the win as they improved to 5-10 in NICL action and 6-13 overall. Union is 4-17 and 4-12. It was the regular-season finale for both teams.

Girls' basketball

WATERLOO WEST 69, DUBUQUE SENIOR 49: Eighth-ranked Waterloo West fell behind 15-9 after the opening period, but turned things around from there for an NICL victory.

The Wahawks (16-4, 10-4) led 27-24 by halftime and continued to dominate with a 23-point third quarter that broke it open.

Halli Poock tallied five 3-point goals as she for exploded 33 points to lead West. Fellow freshman Sahara Williams added 15 points.

CEDAR FALLS 53, DUBUQUE WAHLERT 49: Cedar Falls fought off Dubuque Wahlert's upset bid in Mississippi Valley Conference action.

It was the eighth straight win for the seventh-ranked Tigers, who took a 15-9 lead in the first quarter and never trailed although Wahlert was able to tie the score.

Emerson Green led Cedar Falls (15-5, 10-4) with 27 points.

Summaries

Girls' basketball

WAT. WEST 69, DUB. SENIOR 49

DUBUQUE SENIOR (8-11, 5-8) -- Anna Kruse 3 0-0 8, Payton Kizer 1 0-0 2, Josie Potts 1 0-0 3, Kayla Grall 1 0-0 2, Ella Noel 6 3-3 20, Lindsey Eimers 3 0-0 7, Olivia Baxter 3 1-2 7. Totals 18 4-6 49.

WATERLOO WEST (16-4, 10-4) -- Ajla Dzelic 0 0-0 0, Lauren Conrey 2 0-0- 4, Jaide Domatob 1 0-0 2, Halli Poock 13 2-2 33, Gabby Moore 4 0-0 8, Ashley Nystrom 0 0-0 0, Sahara Williams 6 2-5 15, Brianna McPoland 0 0-1 0, Brooklynn Smith 3 1-4 7. Totals 29 6-13 69.

Dub. Senior;15;9;11;14 -- 49

Wat. West;9;18;23;19 -- 69

3-point goals -- Senior 9 (Kruse 2, Potts 1, Noel 5, Eimers 1), West 5 (Poock 5). Total fouls -- Senior 11, West 10. Fouled out -- none.

CED. FALLS 53, DUB. WAHLERT 49

CEDAR FALLS (15-4, 10-3) -- Sarah Albaugh 0 0-1 0, Anaya Barney 4 2 0-0 10, Emerson Green 10 5-8 27, Sydney Remmert 20 3-4 7, Jasmine Barney 2 0-1 5, Lexie Godfrey 0 2-2 2, Anna Sandvold 0 0-0 0, Morgan Linck 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 10-16 53.

DUBUQUE WAHLERT (7-12, 5-8) -- Nora King 1 2-2 4, Mary Kate King 4 2-2 10, Morgan Herrig 3 0-0 7, Allie Kutsch 1 0-2 3, Ana Chandlee 3 2-2 10, Libby Perry 2 3-4 9, Emma Donovan 3 0-0 6. Totals 17 9-16 49.

Cedar Falls;15;13;13;12 -- 53

Dub. Wahlert;9;14;17;9 -- 49

3-point goals -- Cedar Falls 5 (A. Barney 2, Green 2, J. Barney 1), Wahlert 6 (Chandlee 2, Herrig 1, Kutsch 1 , Perry 2). Total fouls -- Cedar Falls 15. Wahlert 15. Fouled out -- Herrig.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News