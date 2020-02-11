West boys win a thriller at Senior

DUBUQUE -- Third-ranked Waterloo West picked up a big win on the road Tuesday night as the Wahawks held off seventh-ranked Dubuque Senior 51-50 in a Mississippi Valley Conference showdown.
West (15-2, 9-1) was in control for most of the game and led by 13 points with less than four minutes remaining when the Rams (14-2, 9-1) put together a ferocious comeback.
Senior tied the game at 48-48 with 9.7 seconds remaining. Daquavion Walker came up with a big play for West when he rebounded a missed free throw and converted a pair of his own foul shots for a 50-48 Wahawk lead. Walker then intercepted a Senior inbounds pass with :05 left and added another free throw to make it 51-48.
The Rams scored a layup as time expired for the final margin.
It was West's fourth win this season over a Top 10 opponent.
COLUMBUS 51, UNION 44: Columbus Catholic rallied from a 35-29 deficit after three quarters to defeat Union Community 51-44 in a North Iowa Cedar League boys' basketball game Tuesday.
The Sailors finished the game on a 22-9 run for the win as they improved to 5-10 in NICL action and 6-13 overall. Union is 4-17 and 4-12. It was the regular-season finale for both teams.
Girls' basketball
WATERLOO WEST 69, DUBUQUE SENIOR 49: Eighth-ranked Waterloo West fell behind 15-9 after the opening period, but turned things around from there for an NICL victory.
The Wahawks (16-4, 10-4) led 27-24 by halftime and continued to dominate with a 23-point third quarter that broke it open.
Halli Poock tallied five 3-point goals as she for exploded 33 points to lead West. Fellow freshman Sahara Williams added 15 points.
CEDAR FALLS 53, DUBUQUE WAHLERT 49: Cedar Falls fought off Dubuque Wahlert's upset bid in Mississippi Valley Conference action.
It was the eighth straight win for the seventh-ranked Tigers, who took a 15-9 lead in the first quarter and never trailed although Wahlert was able to tie the score.
Emerson Green led Cedar Falls (15-5, 10-4) with 27 points.