WATERLOO — All season long, Waterloo West boys’ basketball coach Cliff Berinobis has been waiting for his squad to finish a game and play with heart.
Monday night at Siddens Gymnasium, the Wahawks delivered both as they won a decisive 61-37 matchup over Western Dubuque in the opening round of Class 4A substate play.
“Tonight we saw a much better finish to a game,” said Berinobis. “When the guys understand the game and get to where they are supposed to be on the court it goes so much better. It’s just those little things we need to keep working on to be there.
“I was proud of the guys tonight because they executed very well and really did finish well.”
The start wasn’t bad for the Wahawks (10-9), either, as they built a 13-0 lead in the first four minutes. West carried an 11-point edge into the locker room at halftime.
“We struggled a bit with their 2-3 zone in the second (quarter),” said Berinobis. “It slowed us down a bit and let them back into the game. The guys came out and executed the game plan very well in the second half and showed patience on the offensive end.”
The defense held the Bobcats to just eight points in the third frame and attacked on the offensive end with junior guard Isaiah Johnson knocking in eight of his game high 26 points in the eight-minute span.
“We have struggled a bit lately getting buckets when we really need them,” Johnson said. “Coaches keep telling us to take those shots and whether they go in or not we need to keep shooting them. When we start hitting those, the confidence really grows and anyone on this team can score.”
The Wahawks built a 22-point lead in the third quarter. The Bobcats did get to within 15, but West went on a 13-4 run and never looked back.
“Before we would get a lead and not hold it well,” said Johnson. “Tonight we showed patience and slowed it down when we needed and not take a bad shot.”
The Wahawks advanced to face seventh-ranked defending state champion Cedar Falls in Friday’s substate semifinals. West is one of the few teams to defeat the Tigers this season, winning 69-63 in overtime.
West 61, West. Dubuque 37
WESTERN DUBUQUE (4-15) — Dylan Johnson 1 0-0 3, Sam Goodman 2 2-2 6, Payton Quagliano 2 1-2 5, Calvin Harris 5 3-4 13, Garrett Baumhover 2 0-0 4, Grant Kelchen 2 0-0 4, Kale Cartee 0 0-0 0, Michael Kraft 0 0-0 0, Bryce Ploessl 1 0-0 2, Justin Kluesner 0 0-1 0, Caden Hickie 0 0-0 0, Timothy McCloud 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 6-9 37.
WATERLOO WEST (10-9) — DaQuavion Walker 2 0-2 5, Sebastian Gunderson 0 0-0 0, Mondre Lagow 0 0-2 0, Caleb Haag 4 0-2 9, Isaiah Johnson 8 6-8 26, Antonio Alexander Jr. 3 2-2 8, Jaden Keller 3 0-2 6, Michael Robinson Jr. 0 0-0 0, Amar Kuljuhovic 3 1-3 7, Carter Maske 0 0-0 0, Mitch Fordyce 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 9-21 61.
West. Dubuque 7 10 8 12 — 37
Waterloo West 17 11 17 16 — 61
3-point goals — Western Dubuque 1 (Johnson), West 6 (Johnson 4, Walker, Haag). Total fouls — Western Dubuque 19, West 11. Fouled out—none.
