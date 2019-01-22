Try 1 month for 99¢
Basketball clip art

Another round of wintry weather Tuesday forced the postponement of numerous events involving local and area prep basketball teams.

Here is a list of postponed games and makeup dates, if available:

Iowa City West at West boys (no date), Iowa City High at Cedar Falls boys (Saturday), Cedar Rapids Xavier at East boys (Feb. 4), West at Iowa City West girls (Feb. 12), East at Cedar Rapids Xavier girls (Feb. 4), Cedar Falls at Iowa City High girls (Feb. 11), Union at Columbus girls and boys (Jan. 28), Dunkerton at Waterloo Christian girls and boys (Saturday).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments