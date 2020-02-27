Waverly-Shell Rock, Decorah ousted in substate

MARION — Facing a second-half deficit against a young, upset-minded team, the Marion Indians turned up the pressure.
Suddenly that young team became uncomfortable and No. 5 Marion had a double-digit lead and a spot in the Class 3A substate finals.
The Indians outscored Waverly-Shell Rock 24-8 in the fourth quarter Thursday night for a 56-43 substate semifinal win at Marion High School. They’ll face Center Point-Urbana (17-6) for a state tournament berth at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
Will Henricksen’s 3-pointer gave Marion (19-4) a 40-38 lead and sparked a decisive 11-0 run, but it was defense that made the difference.
“We just cranked up the energy,” Henricksen said. “As the game goes on, teams get tired. We got to another level and that’s what changed the game.”
What had been easy drives and open passes for the Go-Hawks (12-10) in a third quarter that saw them lead by as much as seven became intense ball pressure and deflections. Six-foot-7 center Caleb Burks scored a game-high 17 points, but his and-one dunk resulted in his final points and gave the Go-Hawks their last lead of the night early in the fourth.
“They run a lot of action offensively that makes it tough to cover a 6-7 guy, a really dynamic player,” Marion Coach Pete Messerli said. “The team defense mentality that we have, that everybody does their job, everybody helps each other — when all five guys on the court are acting as one, we’re able to make plays and get stops.”
It helps when one of those five guys is Jaffer Murphy. The senior guard came away with eight steals to go with his team-high 14 points, including a steal and breakaway three-point play in the fourth quarter to put the game away for good.
Marion held W-SR leading scorer Hogan Hansen, a sophomore guard who came in averaging 16.2 points, to four. The Go-Hawks, who started just one senior, turned it over 19 times.
“We’ve made a lot of progress over the course of the year and that’s probably the thing I’m most proud about with this group,” Waverly-Shell Rock coach Nate Steege said. “They’ve been very coachable, they’ve been willing to do everything they can to execute game plans, they’re locked in, they’re watchin film, they’re doing all the right things. But until you experience moments like that as a player, you can’t duplicate that kind of stuff in practice.
“This experience is gonna be huge for us down the road. I think our young guys learned a lot tonight. Hopefully it’s something we can use to make us better in the future.”
Decorah's breakthrough season ends
At Center Point, Trey Johnannes didn’t even play in Center Point-Urbana’s first game this season. He was the proverbial healthy scratch.
“It wasn’t an injury or anything,” CP-U Coach Mike Halac said Thursday night, after Johannes and the Stormin’ Pointers beat Decorah, 70-58, in a Class 3A substate semifinal boys’ basketball game before 1,100-plus full-throated fans. “At that point, he had not earned any minutes according to our coaching staff.”
The frustrated 6-foot-4 junior forward had a talk with his coach after sitting on the bench that game, and Halac loved it. He knew Johannes coming to him meant Johannes cared and wanted to do what everything he could to get playing time and help his team win games.
Which he did in a huge way here, coming off the bench to hit three 3-pointers and score a game-high 21 points. Center Point-Urbana (17-6) plays a substate final Monday night at the U.S. Cellular Center in downtown Cedar Rapids against fifth-ranked Marion.
Irony of ironies here is that the Indians were CP-U’s opponent in that aforementioned regular-season opener.
Johannes was averaging 6.7 points per game coming into this one, which is third on his team. He came off the bench and hit a pair of 3-pointers, then a runner in the lane as part of a 21-0 run in the first quarter and early in the second that moved CP-U from five points down to 16 ahead.
That was the difference. Decorah (18-5) made its way almost all the way back, crawling within 40-38 in the third quarter, only to see Johannes strike again with an inside hoop that helped the Stormin’ Pointers re-create control.
Patrick Bockmann had 20 points and Logan Halverson 19 for Decorah, which saw one of its best seasons in years come to a stop. The Vikings won the Northeast Iowa Conference solo for the first time since 1995.
“We were up 8-2, and it looked like we were going on all cylinders,” said Coach Jonathan Carlson. “Then all of a sudden, bam. Some guys that normally don’t score very well for them hit shots. (Johannes) was definitely a surprise, then (Wade), too. In big games like this, sometimes that happens. We were playing the law of averages and saying let those guys shoot. They made a couple, so you’ve got to respect them. Give them credit because they made shots when they had to.”
Carlson was asked what he’ll take out of this very good season from his team.
“The biggest thing was just the togetherness of the group,” he said. “Just how well they molded together throughout the season. Just how they played selfless basketball. They’d die on the court for each other, they never gave up, kept fighting and kept clawing.”
Jeff Johnson, The Gazette