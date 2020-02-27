Waverly-Shell Rock, Decorah ousted in substate

The frustrated 6-foot-4 junior forward had a talk with his coach after sitting on the bench that game, and Halac loved it. He knew Johannes coming to him meant Johannes cared and wanted to do what everything he could to get playing time and help his team win games.

Which he did in a huge way here, coming off the bench to hit three 3-pointers and score a game-high 21 points. Center Point-Urbana (17-6) plays a substate final Monday night at the U.S. Cellular Center in downtown Cedar Rapids against fifth-ranked Marion.

Irony of ironies here is that the Indians were CP-U’s opponent in that aforementioned regular-season opener.

Johannes was averaging 6.7 points per game coming into this one, which is third on his team. He came off the bench and hit a pair of 3-pointers, then a runner in the lane as part of a 21-0 run in the first quarter and early in the second that moved CP-U from five points down to 16 ahead.

That was the difference. Decorah (18-5) made its way almost all the way back, crawling within 40-38 in the third quarter, only to see Johannes strike again with an inside hoop that helped the Stormin’ Pointers re-create control.