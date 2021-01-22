Waterloo West steps up down the stretch to rally past Cedar Falls in Top 10 showdown

WATERLOO – Iowa’s most recent member of the 600-win club, Waterloo West coach Tony Pappas knows what a good shooter looks like. His confidence in one of the Wahawks' talented sophomores never wavered Friday night.
With the score tied late in a top-10 battle with metro rival Cedar Falls, the Wahawks’ veteran coach told his scoreless shooter Sierra (CeCe) Moore, “This is your play. Shoot it. You’re going to be open.”
Moore delivered.
West’s sophomore knocked down an open go-ahead 3-pointer from the corner with 1 minute, 20 seconds remaining. Teammate Halli Poock then jumped a passing lane for a steal and layup, before finding Moore for another basket as Class 5A’s No. 3 West finished the final four minutes on a 17-3 run to rally past No. 7 Cedar Falls, 63-57, inside Siddens Gymnasium.
Nearly every Wahawk found a way to make a major contribution on a night when it looked like Cedar Falls was destined for victory.
Williams and Poock each finished with 22 points to lead the Wahawk offense. Center Brooklyn Smith was driven to create extra looks with her rebounding inside and added 10 points. Gabby Moore served as a defensive leader with help from teammates, holding 5A’s leading scorer Anaya Barney to seven points. Then Sierra Moore came up clutch.
“She’s a good shooter,” Pappas said. “We just told her all you’ve got to do is have your feet set and be in rhythm. That’s what she was, and she drilled a big 3 to put us up. That catapulted us to getting a little lead and going on to winning the game.”
West (12-1) has now handed Cedar Falls (10-3) two of its losses. The Wahawks have won four of their last five games against the Tigers, including a victory in the quarterfinal round of the 2020 state tournament.
These two metro teams continue to bring out the best in each other.
“It’s a big crosstown rivalry and they’re a really good team,” West’s Williams said. “It just pushes us to be better and play better, and it pushes them to play better, as well.”
With West’s defenders locking down on Cedar Falls’ talented senior Anaya Barney, the Tigers found a variety of other scoring options emerge to build a lead that stood as large as nine points. Anaya’s younger sister, Jasmine Barney, followed a 3-pointer with a steal and layup through contact for a 51-42 advantage two minutes into the fourth quarter.
West led by as many as five in the first quarter, but much is never decided early when these teams meet.
Cedar Falls took its first lead during a 9-0 run in the second quarter highlighted by Anna Sandvold’s steal and pass to Morgan Linck for the first of two Linck layups. Poock ended a personal drought of five consecutive misses by knocking down a 3-pointer to spark a 7-0 West go-ahead response.
With the score tied, West’s players cleared out for Williams and she took her defender off the dribble for a 29-27 halftime lead.
Cedar Falls’ undersized team took advantage of eight West third-quarter turnovers and began to pull away in the fourth. Jasmine Barney found Grace Knutson for her second banked 3-pointer with 4:11 remaining that put the Tigers up 54-46.
West’s Williams answered with a corner 3 to spark a personal 7-0 run before Poock hit a pull-up 3 out of a timeout for a 56-54 Wahawk lead. Knutson tied the game at the free throw line prior to Sierra Moore’s clutch shooting down the stretch.
“We never got discouraged and we really wanted it, so we just never gave up,” Williams said. “We went hard on defense, played smart on offense and executed as our coach told us.”
Knutson and Jasmine Barney led Cedar Falls’ balanced offense with 13 points and Anna Sandvold added eight points off the bench.
“If we look down the road here, that’s huge to have those players step up and hit those shots,” Cedar Falls coach Gregg Groen said. “Hopefully, that gives us confidence as a whole these last few games and going into regional play that we need everybody to be able to step up. That’s a positive takeaway we can take from tonight.”
Plenty of mutual respect can be found between these two programs as they’ve helped elevate each other.
“It’s just a great high school basketball game and just a lot of talented kids out there,” Groen said. “Finishing down the stretch is big.
“They’re one of the top teams in the state and they’re going to make a long run. I thought we played with them and we had a chance to win that thing in that fourth quarter. Now we just need to grow from it and it’s, ‘next game up’. That’s the mindset we’ve got to have.”
West’s Pappas couldn’t have been more pleased with how his players came together and made plays late.
“We just feel great to win this game against a really quality Cedar Falls team that’s playing really well right now,” Pappas said. “We got down by nine and just battled back, hit big shots and turned it up. It was a total team effort.”