Waterloo West steps up down the stretch to rally past Cedar Falls in Top 10 showdown

West (12-1) has now handed Cedar Falls (10-3) two of its losses. The Wahawks have won four of their last five games against the Tigers, including a victory in the quarterfinal round of the 2020 state tournament.

These two metro teams continue to bring out the best in each other.

“It’s a big crosstown rivalry and they’re a really good team,” West’s Williams said. “It just pushes us to be better and play better, and it pushes them to play better, as well.”

With West’s defenders locking down on Cedar Falls’ talented senior Anaya Barney, the Tigers found a variety of other scoring options emerge to build a lead that stood as large as nine points. Anaya’s younger sister, Jasmine Barney, followed a 3-pointer with a steal and layup through contact for a 51-42 advantage two minutes into the fourth quarter.

West led by as many as five in the first quarter, but much is never decided early when these teams meet.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cedar Falls took its first lead during a 9-0 run in the second quarter highlighted by Anna Sandvold’s steal and pass to Morgan Linck for the first of two Linck layups. Poock ended a personal drought of five consecutive misses by knocking down a 3-pointer to spark a 7-0 West go-ahead response.