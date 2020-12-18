Waterloo West outlasts Cedar Falls in overtime classic

“She had been having a rough game at first, but she definitely came through for us and stepped up in the end,” Poock said, assessing her teammates’ effort. “We were on the bench picking each other up. We needed this win real bad because of what happened Tuesday. It was just a bounce-back game.”

Despite the loss, CF’s Groen pointed out this type of game could only serve to benefit his team in December.

“We knew it was going to be a big battle tonight and we needed a game like this to grow,” Groen said. “We’ll learn from it and we became a better team tonight because of this game.”

Pappas also came away from the game impressed with the current state of basketball in the Cedar Valley.

“Cedar Falls is a great team and they played great tonight,” Pappas said. “They shot the ball and they hustled and played great defense and they got rebounds.

“I’m so proud of our players tonight. To come out tonight and battle and battle and battle. All of them did a great job.”

While Poock says West entered this season searching for depth, she’s seen her teammates step up as everyone continues to progress.

“I think the end goal is a state championship,” Poock said, undeterred by the loss three days earlier. “We’ve just got to grind towards that the whole season, but it (Friday’s game) is just giving us more confidence to the end.”

