Waterloo West outlasts Cedar Falls in overtime classic

CEDAR FALLS – A rivalry with decades of history appears to be in another golden era.
Two of the state’s top girls’ basketball teams and two of the state’s top scorers reside in the Cedar Valley.
In their first game since Waterloo West rallied to defeat Cedar Falls in the opening round of the 2020 Class 5A state tournament, the Tigers and Wahawks put on show in front of a pandemic-restricted crowd of their families that was more fitting for a sold out gymnasium.
No. 6-ranked Waterloo West tied the game on its final possession of regulation and scored the first seven points of overtime en route to an 84-77 win over No. 5 Cedar Falls.
The Wahawks’ sophomore tandem of point guard Halli Poock and forward Sahara Williams finished with 35 and 23 points, respectively, to defeat a Cedar Falls team driven by senior guard Anaya Barney’s 37-point performance.
“That was a tremendous high school girls’ basketball game,” West’s veteran coach Tony Pappas said. “It was back and forth, big 3’s, big 2’s, it just doesn’t get any better than that. I told our players, you’ve got to love to play in games like this.”
West (2-1) was days removed from an overtime loss to Cedar Rapids Washington that dropped the Wahawks out of the number one position in the state rankings. Unlike that game in which Poock and Williams had fouled out, the sophomores were on the court for the extra period Friday night.
Williams cleaned up a pair of misses on the offensive glass and Poock added 3-pointer as West jumped out to a 79-72 lead. Cedar Falls freshman Grace Knutson banked in a 3-pointer that cut the deficit to four with over two minutes remaining, but the Tigers’ last comeback attempt came up short after Jasmine Barney and Anaya Barney fouled out.
“We definitely had the energy,” Poock said. “We knew that they were in foul trouble so we just had to foul them out and just keep going and we’d be fine.”
While West’s 6-foot-3 starting center Brooklynn Smith wasn’t available for this game, the Wahawks still possessed a definitive height advantage and used that length to disrupt Cedar Falls early. Williams blocked a pair of shots and added a steal while Poock recorded two early steals as West opened the game on a 10-0 run.
Cedar Falls (4-1) eventually found its footing and rallied to take a 22-21 lead on Anna Sandvold’s transition 3-pointer midway through the second quarter. West’s Gabby Moore answered with a go-ahead 3 of her own during a 9-2 Wahawk run that ended when the Tigers’ Anaya Barney drove court in five seconds and hit a halftime buzzer-beating runner.
West managed to build its lead back to nine in the third quarter, but couldn’t shake a Cedar Falls team that knocked down five 3-pointers during the period with Knutson and Anaya Barney each connecting twice from distance over that stretch.
“They were shooting the heck out of the ball,” Poock said. “We just kept going back down and trying to do our best.”
A Cedar Falls team that made 12 3-pointers in the game, again briefly took the lead when Sarah Albaugh’s 3-pointer opened the fourth quarter. West’s Moore scored seven of her team’s next nine points before fouling out with the Wahawks up 60-57.
The final two minutes were a back-and-forth thrill ride.
Anaya Barney’s go-ahead 3-pointer was answered by an up-and-under move from Williams before Knutson put Cedar Falls back in front on a baseline in-bound entry layup. Poock then pulled up for a free-throw line jumper in front of three defenders and later found Williams on a lengthy outlet pass that gave West a 70-67 edge that Anaya Barney erased with another 3-pointer.
Following a West turnover, Jasmine Barney finished through contact in transition to give Cedar Falls the lead with 25 seconds left in regulation. West forced overtime when Poock found Williams in the low post with five ticks on the clock.
“We just kept plugging away at it, plugging away at it,” Cedar Falls coach Gregg Groen said. “I just give our girls a lot of credit for battling.”
Williams recovered from a slow start in which she scored just five first-half points with by making nine of her final 12 shots and finishing with 18 points in the second half and overtime combined.
“She had been having a rough game at first, but she definitely came through for us and stepped up in the end,” Poock said, assessing her teammates’ effort. “We were on the bench picking each other up. We needed this win real bad because of what happened Tuesday. It was just a bounce-back game.”
Despite the loss, CF’s Groen pointed out this type of game could only serve to benefit his team in December.
“We knew it was going to be a big battle tonight and we needed a game like this to grow,” Groen said. “We’ll learn from it and we became a better team tonight because of this game.”
Pappas also came away from the game impressed with the current state of basketball in the Cedar Valley.
“Cedar Falls is a great team and they played great tonight,” Pappas said. “They shot the ball and they hustled and played great defense and they got rebounds.
“I’m so proud of our players tonight. To come out tonight and battle and battle and battle. All of them did a great job.”
While Poock says West entered this season searching for depth, she’s seen her teammates step up as everyone continues to progress.
“I think the end goal is a state championship,” Poock said, undeterred by the loss three days earlier. “We’ve just got to grind towards that the whole season, but it (Friday’s game) is just giving us more confidence to the end.”
