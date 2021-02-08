Waterloo West holds off Waterloo East as the intensity of a metro basketball rivalry resumes

WATERLOO – The competitive atmosphere often absent from sporting events since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic resurfaced Monday night inside Siddens Gymansium.
You could close your eyes and envision a packed house in the fourth quarter of a metro rivalry game between Waterloo West and Waterloo East as a limited crowd made its presence known.
Waterloo East’s fans saw the Trojans’ intensity and confidence pick up during their rhythmic chants of “D-up” during a fourth-quarter run that cut the visitors’ deficit to one. Waterloo West’s supporters then picked up the decibel level on the west half of the gymnasium and the Wahawks recovered to secure a 62-53 victory.
“That’s the East-West rivalry,” East’s first year head coach Brent Carmichael said after his team showed growth from a 19-point loss to West on Jan. 5. “Anybody that’s played basketball loves these kind of games.
“That’s what the tradition of East and West is, and that’s what our guys love. They got some energy from our fans and West got some energy from their fans. That’s high school basketball, and COVID has taken away that excitement. It was good to hear the roar of the crowd.”
East (5-9) clicked early against a West team (7-5) that was playing its first game since Jan. 23 after coming off a two-week COVID-19 quarantine. The Wahawks practiced twice prior to Monday’s game.
“Overall, I’m happy,” West coach Cliff Berinobis said. “This COVID thing is weird. Two weeks without playing basketball, I’ve never done that ever in the middle of the season. It’s just different, and we’re not the only ones going through it.”
East senior Ramir Scott set the tone for his team by opening with back-to-back 3-pointers as part of a 14-point effort. West’s first field goal didn’t come until Colby Adams knocked down a catch-and-shoot look in the corner four minutes into the contest.
Sophomore reserve Keishaun Pendleton kept West competitive in the first half with four 3-pointers as part of his 14-point performance. His final trey was answered by East’s Jamauryus Bradford-Gates to give the Trojans a 21-20 lead with 3:55 left in the second quarter before each team went without a made field goal for the remainder of the half.
West took a 27-21 halftime lead after making seven free throws, but the Wahawks could have enjoyed a larger advantage. West converted just 9 of 20 free throw attempts in the opening half, while East didn’t step foot on the line until the second half.
“It seems like a reoccurring movie for us,” Carmichael said. “Our guys are trying to be a little more aggressive and that’s what I’m teaching them is to be a little more aggressive. … We’re going to get there. Our guys are playing their butts off right now.”
While East’s pressure never let up, West found its composure and made 7 of 8 free throws in the second half to complement timely field goals.
Adams matched Pendleton’s four 3-pointers with his third triple giving West a 42-35 lead late in the third quarter. East spread West’s defense out and found success off drives during a determined early fourth-quarter rally.
Trojans’ forward Kewone Jones showcased agile footwork to complement his broad frame as he scored on a transition spin move inside before East came up with a turnover and Scott drove in for a layup that made it a 48-47 game with 3:47 to play.
West’s 6-foot-8 center Amar Kuljuhovic, who struggled to find touches throughout much of the first three quarters, then became a stabilizing presence inside. The Wahawk senior scored on a set play out of a timeout. West’s Mitch Fordyce then added a layup and Kuljuhovic later dove to the floor to prevent a turnover. The Wahawks’ center tipped in a baseline entry pass for an eight-point lead with 2-minutes remaining and Adams kept East at arm’s length with his final 3-pointer from the corner.
“We had those two weeks off and we couldn’t fold under pressure,” Adams said. “We had to stay together and be strong.”
Kuljuhovic finished with 15 points – seven coming from the free throw line. His hustle play that helped West retain possession late stuck in Berinobis’ mind.
“That could have easily been a turnover, but he was willing to be tough enough,” Berinobis said. “That’s what a winner does. He’s a winner and he’s proven that from last year to this year. He didn’t have his best game, but he kept fighting.”
Jones combined success off the dribble with a 3-pointer and a 4-for-4 clip from the free throw line to lead East with 15 points. Shakur Wright added 10 points for the Trojans.
“Our guys have nothing to be ashamed of,” Carmichael said. “They should hold their heads high. We’ve just got a few little things we’ve got to tweak here and there. A few turnovers and a few shots that weren’t good shot selection for us. But we’re coming and our guys played well tonight.”
Waterloo West 62, Waterloo East 53
EAST (5-9)—Ramir Scott 6-11 0-0 14, Shakur Wright 3-7 4-4 10, Brian Keene 1-5 0-1 2, Jamauryus Bradford-Gates 1-1 1-2 4, Kewone Jones 5-11 4-4 15, Derrek Allen 0-1 1-2 1, Dajuan Holmes 0-0 0-0 0, Dayton Bruce 3-5 0-0 7, Jaquoi Harrington 0-2 0-0 0, Domion Schmidt 0-0 0-0 0, Jameel Montgomery 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-43 10-12 53.
WEST (7-5)—Colby Adams 4-8 0-0 12, Michael Robinson Jr. 2-3 1-2 6, Shuntavis Wortham 0-1 0-0 0, Mitch Fordyce 3-8 2-2 10, Amar Kuljuhovic 4-6 7-12 15, Keishaun Pendleton 5-8 0-0 14, Nate Ewell 0-1 3-6 3, Luke Fordyce 1-2 0-2 2, Sam Moore 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 19-38 16-28 62.