Waterloo West holds off Waterloo East as the intensity of a metro basketball rivalry resumes

“Overall, I’m happy,” West coach Cliff Berinobis said. “This COVID thing is weird. Two weeks without playing basketball, I’ve never done that ever in the middle of the season. It’s just different, and we’re not the only ones going through it.”

East senior Ramir Scott set the tone for his team by opening with back-to-back 3-pointers as part of a 14-point effort. West’s first field goal didn’t come until Colby Adams knocked down a catch-and-shoot look in the corner four minutes into the contest.

Sophomore reserve Keishaun Pendleton kept West competitive in the first half with four 3-pointers as part of his 14-point performance. His final trey was answered by East’s Jamauryus Bradford-Gates to give the Trojans a 21-20 lead with 3:55 left in the second quarter before each team went without a made field goal for the remainder of the half.

West took a 27-21 halftime lead after making seven free throws, but the Wahawks could have enjoyed a larger advantage. West converted just 9 of 20 free throw attempts in the opening half, while East didn’t step foot on the line until the second half.