Waterloo East's basketball coach Carmichael focuses on building relationships

WATERLOO – When Brent Carmichael returned to the Cedar Valley last summer, he carried with him a college lesson learned nearly four decades prior to his arrival in Waterloo.

Waterloo East’s incoming boys’ basketball coach has spent the past few months building relationships with players, their families and members of the community.

“When you want to build a program, I think you have to have all of those entities tied together,” Carmichael said. “You’ve got to have the players buy into the program that you want to present to them and then you’ve got to have the parents also being able to trust you with their children. Then you also need the community to get behind your school for support to show the kids they’re appreciated for what they’re doing.”

It’s an approach Carmichael learned from former University of Northern Iowa basketball coach Jim Berry in the early ‘80s.

“Coach Berry was very passionate about his players,” Carmichael recalls. “He spent time with us, not just at practice. We would sit down and have conversations about pretty much everything under the sun. That was probably the thing I needed most as a young man coming in and playing Division I basketball was just being able to learn to trust the coach because I didn’t know what to expect.”