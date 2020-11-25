Waterloo East's basketball coach Carmichael focuses on building relationships

WATERLOO – When Brent Carmichael returned to the Cedar Valley last summer, he carried with him a college lesson learned nearly four decades prior to his arrival in Waterloo.
Waterloo East’s incoming boys’ basketball coach has spent the past few months building relationships with players, their families and members of the community.
“When you want to build a program, I think you have to have all of those entities tied together,” Carmichael said. “You’ve got to have the players buy into the program that you want to present to them and then you’ve got to have the parents also being able to trust you with their children. Then you also need the community to get behind your school for support to show the kids they’re appreciated for what they’re doing.”
It’s an approach Carmichael learned from former University of Northern Iowa basketball coach Jim Berry in the early ‘80s.
“Coach Berry was very passionate about his players,” Carmichael recalls. “He spent time with us, not just at practice. We would sit down and have conversations about pretty much everything under the sun. That was probably the thing I needed most as a young man coming in and playing Division I basketball was just being able to learn to trust the coach because I didn’t know what to expect.”
While the COVID-19 pandemic has presented communication challenges, Carmichael was able to reach out to a variety of people electronically. Connecting players of today with those who walked in their shoes in the past is one of his priorities.
Carmichael takes over a position previously occupied by Hall of Fame coach Steve McGraw, who compiled a 629-375 record over a 46-year coaching career that included a 514-273 mark at East. The Trojans’ basketball program boasts three state championships and four runner-up finishes.
“The players, they’re very passionate about basketball,” Carmichael said. “This community is rich in basketball, especially East High with all the history that came through here. A lot of the former players, alumni have called and expressed their congratulations to me being picked as the head coach but also to give me some insight on what it took for them to be successful.
“It was nice to get to know a lot of the alumni and hear some of the stories of the past. One of things I want to do is connect our players of today with those players of the past because they need to know the history and foundation of the program they’re going to be involved in.”
Carmichael – who set UNI’s career steals record in three seasons – plans to have his team prepared to play a full-court pressure defense while also mixing in a variety of looks on that end of the court.
“Our primary will be defense,” he said. “We’re going to be hard-nosed on defense.”
Following a five-year professional basketball career that included time with the Southern California Summer Pro League, the Continental Basketball Association and international competition in the Philippines and Guam, one of Carmichael’s childhood mentors introduced him coaching.
John Perez – who started a grade school football program in Carmichael’s East Moline, Illinois neighborhood and also first taught him how to play basketball – reached out after Carmichael moved to back to the Quad Cities from Denver in 1999. Perez called and asked Carmichael if he’d coach his son’s AAU team.
Carmichael eventually started his own AAU program that ran for six years. He then coached at Riverdale High School in Port Byron, Illinois from 2003-08 before spending five years coaching in Texas. Most recently, Carmichael worked as an assistant at Ellsworth Community College.
Throughout his lengthy coaching career, Carmichael taken pride in continuing to be available for his players following their tenure in his program.
“The one thing I tell every player that I’ve ever coached is that once I coach you, you’re always mine,” Carmichael said. “To this day I have kids who are in their 30’s that still call me or still want to know what’s going on with me or may need a recommendation letter or if I’m doing a camp or clinic they want to be involved.”
As his first game at East nears, Carmichael has enjoyed the initial practices.
“They’re good kids,” Carmichael said. “I’ve had a really good time with them being able to talk and share and let them know a little bit more about me and get to know them from a personal standpoint.”
